The United States federal government awards more than a trillion dollars in contracts and grants on an annual basis for products, services, constructions projects, and research and development initiatives. While this marketplace is one of the largest in the world, selling to the federal government as a prime contractor or in the subcontracting supply chain often comes with regulatory strings attached that can be difficult to navigate.

Hunton’s multidisciplinary government contracts team brings together highly experienced regulatory, litigation, and corporate lawyers to provide comprehensive, practical solutions for businesses in the government contracting marketplace. We counsel companies across a broad array of industries, represent litigants before the US Court of Federal Claims, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Small Business Administration, a variety of federal agencies, and the Boards of Contract Appeals, and provide corporate and transactional advice.

Services Provided

Counseling Services

Reviewing solicitations and prime contract agreements with the federal government to help businesses understand their regulatory requirements and providing compliance advice.

Drafting and reviewing Non-Disclosure Agreements, Teaming Agreements and Subcontract Agreements.

Advising on compliance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulatory Supplement and various other agency regulatory clauses.

Creating and reviewing ethics and compliance programs, and mandatory disclosure requirements.

Contracts-Specific Regulatory Compliance

Cybersecurity, including incident response requirements and certification regimes, as well as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and FedRAMP.

Labor and employment requirements, including the Service Contract Labor Standards (formerly known as the Service Contract Act), the David-Bacon Act (covering federal construction projects), and minimum wage and sick leave regulations.

Domestic preference frameworks, including the Buy American Act, the Trade Agreements Act, the Build America Buy America Act, the Make PPE in America Act, and international risk areas including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Nation-state based supply chain requirements, including the partial ban on technology from certain Chinese and Russian companies.

Small business set-aside programs and affiliation issues.

Emerging issues, including compliance with the Defense Production Act, advice connected with offensive and defensive cybersecurity weapons, recent Executive Orders, helium shortages, and others.

Litigation Services

Filing and intervening in bid protests at the Court of Federal Claims and GAO, as well as before various federal agencies.

Filing and prosecuting claims and disputes before the Boards of Contract Appeals and the Court of Federal Claims.

Litigating disputes between contractors under federal contracts in various state and federal courts.

Conducting internal investigations and defending cases brought under the False Claims Act by whistleblowers and federal government agencies.

Defending contractors and individuals subject to FAR-based suspension and debarment efforts, and responding to agency inquiries and show cause notices.

Filing and defending size protests before the Small Business Administration, including the Office of Hearing and Appeals.

Evaluating and litigating cases under the Administrative Procedures Act.

Corporate Services

Advising on the full range of corporate transactions including teaming agreements, joint ventures, subcontract arrangements, investments, acquisitions, and divestitures, representing both buyers and sellers of business enterprises.

Conducting and guiding due diligence for strategic acquisitions in the government contracting marketplace.

Advising companies and boards of directors connected with corporate governance and other fiduciary duty matters.



