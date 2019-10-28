Hunton has represented a major energy company in obtaining a first-of-its-kind public SAFETY Act Certification of its enterprise-wide cybersecurity program.

Critical infrastructure owners and operators face serious cybersecurity threats from a variety of actors that seek to disrupt business operations and services to customers, inflict significant damage to systems and equipment, and steal valuable business information or personal information. A major cyber attack on a company that powers the electric grid, maintains communications networks, provides banking and financial services, manufactures essential goods, or provides other critical services to the country could cause catastrophic harm. The damage could include disruption of essential services, widespread economic losses, bodily injury, serious reputational harm, and years of expensive litigation.



Companies facing this exposure are now turning to the Supporting Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or “SAFETY Act,” for a Designation or Certification of their cybersecurity program that protects their reputation and limits their legal liability for damages associated with “acts of terrorism” that overcome their cyber defenses. Administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), SAFETY Act Designation or Certification of a company’s enterprise-wide cybersecurity program can provide significant benefits, including:

A Reputation for Cybersecurity Excellence – Cyber attacks can destroy a company’s reputation, leading to customer attrition and lower profits. A SAFETY Act Designation or Certification by DHS constitutes a public validation of the maturity and robustness of the company’s cybersecurity program by the government agency responsible for protecting the country’s critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. Certification carries the added benefit of placement on DHS’s “Approved Products List for Homeland Security,” but both awards provide a powerful measure of reputational protection in the wake of a major data breach or cyber attack.

Hunton recently represented an energy company in obtaining the country's first-ever SAFETY Act Certification or Designation for its enterprise-wide cybersecurity program.