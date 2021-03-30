In today’s business environment, the stakes are too high and the pace of change too rapid for companies to opt out of the legislative process. Proactive leaders know that their voices must be heard before laws are passed and regulations implemented, not after.

The Hunton state government relations team understands the complex rules and norms that govern policy development, advocacy, and lobbying. We provide a clear roadmap and straightforward guidance that help clients navigate the hallways of state legislatures and communicate effectively with executive-branch officials. We also help national and international companies coordinate multistate initiatives and identify the right resources where and when they are needed.

Firsthand Government Experience

Hunton’s state government relations team is led by senior director of government affairs Myles Louria, widely regarded by both political parties as one of the most experienced and effective state capitol lobbyists. He is a tireless legislative and political advocate for business and industry with more than 25 years of experience at the local, state and national levels. Myles has deep experience in government affairs, lobbying, and grassroots/grasstops advocacy, most notably state budget matters, health care, financial services, and transportation.

The state government relations team is part of the firm’s Global Economic Development, Commerce and Government Relations group, which is led by managing director Todd Haymore who served as Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Secretary of Agriculture under Governor Terry McAuliffe, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry under Governor Bob McDonnell, and Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services under Governor Tim Kaine.

The team is rounded out by a strong set of government relations professionals with a diverse range of experiences including as directors of legislative policy and strategy, press secretaries and public relations advisers, campaign officials, and legislative aides. This includes special counsel Whitt Clement who served as Secretary of Transportation under Governor Mark Warner and as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for almost 15 years.

Year-Round Guidance

While many state legislatures hold relatively brief legislative sessions, the legislative process continues 12 months of the year. State agencies are likewise busy year-round, implementing and enforcing the rules and policies required by state laws. Our team works ceaselessly in every season, helping clients build relationships with lawmakers, develop industry coalitions, draft legislative proposals, and manage political contributions to candidates.

Industry Knowledge

We know the concerns and priorities of business leaders and specialize in bridging the divide between the public and private sectors. We have advised corporations and trade associations in the healthcare, software and technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, financial services, entertainment, and education industries, as well as local and municipal governments.

Boutique Full-Service Consultancy in a Cross-Disciplinary Firm

Our state government relations team delivers the client-centered service and sophisticated counsel typical of a boutique practice, while offering direct access to the full spectrum of legal counsel available through Hunton’s many practice and industry groups. We work hand-in-hand with the firm’s corporate team to ensure that clients’ overall business goals are translated into actionable legislative and regulatory advocacy. We also offer our clients the wraparound services they need to meet all their goals, including strategic communications, advocacy, coalition building and activation, media relations, and economic development services including site selection, incentive negotiations, and strategic planning.