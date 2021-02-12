Health Care & Life Sciences

The health care and life sciences industries are a dominant force in the US and global economies. These industries, however, face many challenges in a rapidly changing marketplace. Legal and regulatory issues drastically affect every significant operational aspect of health systems, third-party payors, pharmaceutical and medical device companies and other participants in this dynamic sector. 

With more than 130 health care and life sciences lawyers practicing across the country, Hunton advises organizations of all types on the most pressing issues of the day, including:

  • Nonprofit and for-profit health systems, academic medical centers and community hospitals
  • Multispecialty group practices and outpatient and post-acute care providers, including ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, rehab centers, behavioral health centers and long-term-care facilities
  • Health insurers, managed care companies and provider-owned health plans
  • Pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers

We also have significant experience advising investors, lenders, government entities and companies for which health care is a core employee benefit on issues relating to their investment in the health care and life sciences industries and the impacts of proposed legislation and emerging regulatory requirements. 

Our lawyers listen carefully to clients’ concerns, drawing on our substantial experience and deep industry, legal and technical knowledge to craft innovative, practical solutions. We have a well-earned reputation for helping organizations successfully execute major health care transactions and joint ventures, achieve real clinical integration, realize efficiencies, protect intellectual property and navigate the maze of regulations confronting health care delivery models, payment arrangements, product development and marketing, and more. We have guided health care and life sciences clients at every step across the range of issues they face, including:

  • Corporate transactions, including joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures
  • Stark, anti-kickback and other Medicare and Medicaid fraud and abuse laws
  • Privacy and data security compliance, including HIPAA, HITECH Act and other federal, state and international laws
  • Innovative care delivery and payment arrangements for value-based reimbursement
  • Managed care and ERISA litigation and dispute resolution
  • False Claims Act investigations and litigation
  • Health care lending and tax-exempt financing
  • Outsourcing, IT and research and development agreements
  • Intellectual property development, protection and prosecution
  • Labor, employment and business-immigration matters
  • Real estate development and finance

We measure success by our ability to use our deep experience and understanding of the client to sort through the details of a problem or project and provide comprehensive, efficient and effective solutions. Dozens of national and international guides—including Benchmark LitigationBenchmark Appellate, Chambers Asia, Chambers EuropeChambers Latin America, Chambers GlobalChambers UKChambers USACorporate Counsel, Euromoney Legal Media group, The Legal 500, Managing IP and US News & World Report—have ranked Hunton’s health care, life sciences and related practices as leading providers of legal services in the United States and worldwide.

