Few industries are as intricately tied to fluctuating economic conditions as the multibillion-dollar hospitality industry. Those conditions are particularly important to hotel owners and lenders who face unique, location-driven real estate markets, and often unpredictable changes in consumer and corporate demand and hotel performance.

A hotel is a business and not simply rental real estate. We understand the business. Players in this multifaceted space need legal partners who understand the interwoven ownership, management and operational aspects of the industry, and can help them formulate and drive strategic business and legal decisions.

Through sophisticated, aggressive representation, we guide developers, owners, operators and investors of luxury class and upscale hotels, extended stay hotels, limited service hotels, and a range of high-end resorts and spas, in addition to other industry groups, major investment banks, and real estate investment trusts (REITs), as they approach transactions throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East.

Representative Service Areas

Acquisitions and sales

Bankruptcies and workouts

Capital markets (including IPOs)

Corporate finance

Development and construction

Environmental matters

Franchises

Joint ventures

Land use and entitlements

Leasing, lending and financing

Licensing

Litigation and dispute resolution

Mergers and acquisitions

Securitizations

Trademarks

Union and employment matters

Representative Services

Real estate finance, including representing lenders, borrowers, underwriters and issuers of public and private debt, equity and mortgage-backed securities, secured and unsecured credit lines, including multiple tranche mezzanine and secured debt with complex intercreditor and pooling and servicing agreements.

Hospitality economics, including complex management and cash management structures.

Negotiating management, operating, franchise and vendor agreements, and timeshare and fractional-ownership agreements.

Restructuring and workouts of troubled loans, properties and portfolios.

REIT structures – Hunton has one of the leading real estate capital markets practices in the United States.

Joint ventures with public companies, private equity firms, hedge funds and public/private ventures.

Public and private offerings of securities for hospitality clients.



