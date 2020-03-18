Hunton’s immigration practice handles all immigration needs for corporate clients, from sponsorship of key employees for temporary visas and permanent residence in the US and abroad, to I-9 compliance advice, government investigations and due diligence. Our work is concentrated in three major areas: (1) US immigration, (2) global immigration, and (3) compliance. Our team of experienced immigration lawyers, immigration advisors/paralegals and support staff devotes 100 percent of its time to immigration. We represent multinational organizations across various industries including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, banking, communications and entertainment. We provide clients with the experience, personalized service and resources they need to thrive in today’s competitive business environment and stricter immigration climate.

Our Services

US Immigration

Our services cover the entire spectrum of immigration—from student status to temporary work visas (H-1B, L-1, TN, etc.) to permanent residence and citizenship. We specialize in helping clients establish and utilize blanket L and E programs to transfer executives and other professionals, obtain O-1 status for their highest-performing employees, and sponsor all levels of employees for permanent residence through the PERM and EB-1 processes. In addition, we provide global mobility services through our international partners. We also handle the full range of family-based categories and partner with our corporate clients’ legal departments on immigration pro bono representations.

Global Immigration

We provide comprehensive and coordinated immigration solutions to clients transferring current employees between countries and hiring international talent anywhere in the world. In addition, we advise on the immigration consequences of acquisitions, including how to manage immigration due diligence pre-acquisition and immigration processes post-acquisition. We also coordinate visas for international business travelers, specializing in providing seamless visa services for multinational executives.

Compliance

We provide the knowledge and tools clients need to ensure compliance with all laws and regulations, including I-9 requirements and e-Verify procedures. We provide in-depth training and advice for human resource professionals on recommended verification and document retention procedures in the US and abroad, and we assist companies faced with government audits and investigations related to their verification and retention obligations. We also collaborate with clients to create comprehensive corporate immigration programs, advise on structuring hiring practices to avoid claims of immigration-related unfair employment practices, and work with HR contacts to develop and implement clear policies on permanent residency sponsorship and dependent benefits.

Our Strengths

Experience

We handle thousands of immigration matters each year for corporate clients and individuals, with over 90 percent of our work focused on business immigration needs. Together, we have over a hundred years of immigration experience. Our extensive experience gives us the knowledge and flexibility to quickly adapt to the ever-changing immigration policies, rules and regulations.

Personalized Service

We provide individual attention to every case so each sponsored employee, hiring manager and HR contact will feel confident in our work. We use all available tools and resources to obtain the best possible outcome for each case. Our lawyers are available 24/7 to answer questions and provide needed guidance. We design custom services to meet client needs and adapt to each client’s corporate culture, and we offer competitive rates and flexible fee arrangements.

Resources

We utilize the latest practice management software to prepare forms, monitor expiration dates and track the progress of each case. HR contacts and sponsored employees have access to our online database where they can download and upload documents, complete questionnaires and track each step of their case. We provide clear guidance at every step to educate and manage expectations of all stakeholders. As part of a large full-service corporate firm, we have access to a full array of legal services, such as tax advice, IP guidance, privacy assistance and labor and employment counsel.

Simply put, Hunton’s immigration practice offers the latest in technology resources, individualized client attention and top-notch legal services.