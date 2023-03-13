Hunton’s highly experienced lawyers help clients navigate the Indian market and its legal complexities to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by a rapidly growing economy. Members of our India practice group have been representing clients in the Indian market since the early 1990s, when the country first opened its doors to foreign investment. We have assisted a wide range of clients with their strategic business needs in the country, including multinational corporations, privately held companies and businesses, investors and funds, commercial banks, financial institutions and multilateral development agencies.

The firm’s India practice team coordinates the delivery of legal services in a multidisciplinary approach, involving experienced lawyers from all practices of the firm in order to provide clients with seamless advice and creative solutions to their business needs. We combine lawyers from all of the firm’s core practice areas, including mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, energy and project finance, dispute resolution, environmental and tax, in order to provide the most comprehensive legal services to our clients doing business in India. Our team has experience with a broad range of industry sectors including, among others:

power

infrastructure

oil and gas

manufacturing

chemicals and petrochemicals

telecommunications

media and publishing

real estate

insurance

health care

technology

business process outsourcing

pharmaceuticals

Members of our India practice group work closely with other key practices in the firm to provide coordinated counsel in a wide range of areas.

Energy, Power and Infrastructure Projects

In order to support existing needs and develop the additional capacity necessary to drive economic expansion, India's energy, power and infrastructure sectors were among the first to be opened to foreign investment. Our lawyers were involved in this effort from the beginning, representing clients in several of the first—and largest—project development and finance transactions. We have advised clients on the full range of issues involved in complex power, oil and gas, LNG and infrastructure projects in India, and have represented developers, equity sponsors, international and domestic commercial banks and financial institutions, multilateral development agencies, export credit agencies, contractors and other participants in numerous projects. Additionally, we have represented clients in the sale and acquisition of numerous strategic equity stakes in projects at various stages of development, construction and operation. Most recently, we represented Reliance Power Ltd., as sponsor and its wholly owned subsidiary Sasan Power Limited as borrower in connection with the $2.18 billion financing of Sasan’s Ultra Mega Power Project, recognized by Project Finance International as 2011 “Indian Deal of the Year.” In addition, the firm advised on the original $4.2 billion financing and development of the 4,000 MW project, which was awarded 2009 “Indian Deal of the Year” by Project Finance magazine.

Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

Our team has advised clients on a variety of strategic acquisitions and dispositions, investments and joint ventures in India. We provide counsel on all aspects of structuring, negotiating and closing transactions, including working with government entities to obtain required approvals and meet regulatory requirements.

Sector Experience

Our attorneys have advised clients involved in virtually every sector of the Indian economy, from power, energy and infrastructure projects to financial services, software, technology, manufacturing, hotels, tourism, transportation, and customer service and business process outsourcing.

Real Estate

We have advised foreign and domestic investors and companies on the investment and development of real estate properties, including apartment and condominium complexes, hotels and resorts, research and technology parks, and manufacturing facilities. We regularly draft and negotiate real estate-related joint venture agreements, share subscription and share purchase agreements, project development agreements, and other contracts and agreements.

Outsourcing, Technology and Privacy

Our attorneys regularly advise information technology and business process outsourcing firms on complex outsourcing transactions, systems integration contracts, and the creation and unwinding of captive providers. The firm’s privacy team was ranked as the #1 privacy adviser by Computerworld in each of its four surveys.

Food and Drug

Our robust food and drug practice group routinely counsels FDA-regulated companies doing business in India on compliance with and enforcement of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and other FDA regulations. Team members represent clients in regulatory matters relating to prescription and non-prescription drugs, biological products, medical devices, food, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Contact Hunton

As a result of our extensive experience and our ability to successfully complete complex deals and resolve dispute-related matters, Hunton has become a go-to law firm for businesses, investors and financial institutions seeking to enter or increase their involvement in the Indian economy. We look forward to learning more about your unique business objectives and how we can best add value to your initiatives related to India.

For more information about our India practice and how we can help you achieve your goals, please contact your Hunton attorney or the practice liaison, Raj Pande at +1 212 309 9061 or rpande@HuntonAK.com.