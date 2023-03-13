Overview
Hunton’s highly experienced lawyers help clients navigate the Indian market and its legal complexities to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by a rapidly growing economy. Members of our India practice group have been representing clients in the Indian market since the early 1990s, when the country first opened its doors to foreign investment. We have assisted a wide range of clients with their strategic business needs in the country, including multinational corporations, privately held companies and businesses, investors and funds, commercial banks, financial institutions and multilateral development agencies.
The firm’s India practice team coordinates the delivery of legal services in a multidisciplinary approach, involving experienced lawyers from all practices of the firm in order to provide clients with seamless advice and creative solutions to their business needs. We combine lawyers from all of the firm’s core practice areas, including mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, energy and project finance, dispute resolution, environmental and tax, in order to provide the most comprehensive legal services to our clients doing business in India. Our team has experience with a broad range of industry sectors including, among others:
- power
- infrastructure
- oil and gas
- manufacturing
- chemicals and petrochemicals
- telecommunications
- media and publishing
- real estate
- insurance
- health care
- technology
- business process outsourcing
- pharmaceuticals
Members of our India practice group work closely with other key practices in the firm to provide coordinated counsel in a wide range of areas.
Energy, Power and Infrastructure Projects
In order to support existing needs and develop the additional capacity necessary to drive economic expansion, India's energy, power and infrastructure sectors were among the first to be opened to foreign investment. Our lawyers were involved in this effort from the beginning, representing clients in several of the first—and largest—project development and finance transactions. We have advised clients on the full range of issues involved in complex power, oil and gas, LNG and infrastructure projects in India, and have represented developers, equity sponsors, international and domestic commercial banks and financial institutions, multilateral development agencies, export credit agencies, contractors and other participants in numerous projects. Additionally, we have represented clients in the sale and acquisition of numerous strategic equity stakes in projects at various stages of development, construction and operation. Most recently, we represented Reliance Power Ltd., as sponsor and its wholly owned subsidiary Sasan Power Limited as borrower in connection with the $2.18 billion financing of Sasan’s Ultra Mega Power Project, recognized by Project Finance International as 2011 “Indian Deal of the Year.” In addition, the firm advised on the original $4.2 billion financing and development of the 4,000 MW project, which was awarded 2009 “Indian Deal of the Year” by Project Finance magazine.
Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
Our team has advised clients on a variety of strategic acquisitions and dispositions, investments and joint ventures in India. We provide counsel on all aspects of structuring, negotiating and closing transactions, including working with government entities to obtain required approvals and meet regulatory requirements.
Sector Experience
Our attorneys have advised clients involved in virtually every sector of the Indian economy, from power, energy and infrastructure projects to financial services, software, technology, manufacturing, hotels, tourism, transportation, and customer service and business process outsourcing.
Real Estate
We have advised foreign and domestic investors and companies on the investment and development of real estate properties, including apartment and condominium complexes, hotels and resorts, research and technology parks, and manufacturing facilities. We regularly draft and negotiate real estate-related joint venture agreements, share subscription and share purchase agreements, project development agreements, and other contracts and agreements.
Outsourcing, Technology and Privacy
Our attorneys regularly advise information technology and business process outsourcing firms on complex outsourcing transactions, systems integration contracts, and the creation and unwinding of captive providers. The firm’s privacy team was ranked as the #1 privacy adviser by Computerworld in each of its four surveys.
Food and Drug
Our robust food and drug practice group routinely counsels FDA-regulated companies doing business in India on compliance with and enforcement of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and other FDA regulations. Team members represent clients in regulatory matters relating to prescription and non-prescription drugs, biological products, medical devices, food, dietary supplements and cosmetics.
Contact Hunton
As a result of our extensive experience and our ability to successfully complete complex deals and resolve dispute-related matters, Hunton has become a go-to law firm for businesses, investors and financial institutions seeking to enter or increase their involvement in the Indian economy. We look forward to learning more about your unique business objectives and how we can best add value to your initiatives related to India.
For more information about our India practice and how we can help you achieve your goals, please contact your Hunton attorney or the practice liaison, Raj Pande at +1 212 309 9061 or rpande@HuntonAK.com.
Experience
Power Projects
- Anpara: Represented Reliance Power Ltd. in its bid for a 1,000 MW coal-based pithead power plant in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
- Basin Bridge: Represented GMR Group in connection with the development of and financing for a 230 MW diesel engine power generation plant located in the state of Tamil Nadu.
- Bhilai: Represented the project sponsors in the development of a 2x250 MW coal-fired power generation plant located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
- Bina: Represented the lenders in the financing of this $500 million 578 MW coal-fired power plant located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
- Butibori: Represented Reliance Power Ltd. in its development of a 300 MW coal-based captive power plant at Butibori, Nagpur, state of Maharashtra.
- Cuddalore: Represented an independent Indian power producer in connection with a $1.3 billion 2x1,000 MW coal-fired power generation plant located in Cuddalore, state of Tamil Nadu.
- Dabhol Phase I and Phase II: Represented US Ex-Im, the international commercial lenders and Indian financial institutions in the project financing for the approximately $2.2 billion 2,140 MW power generation plant located in the state of Maharashtra.
- Dadri: Representing Reliance Power Ltd. in the development of a 7,600 MW combined-cycle gas-based power generation plant at Dadri, state of Uttar Pradesh.
- Essar: Represented Essar in the development of and financing for a 500 MW power generation plant located in the state of Maharashtra.
- GI Power: Represented the project sponsor in the development, construction and financing of a wind-power plant.
- Guna: Represented ST Power in the development of a 330 MW combined cycle power plant located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
- Gwalior: Represented the developer in the project documentation for a 330 MW combined-cycle power plant located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
- Jegrurupadu Project: Represented the equity investor in connection with a project sponsored by GVK Reddy, with CMS, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
- Kasargod: Represented the project sponsor in the development of a 500 MW power generation plant located in the state of Karnataka.
- Krishnapatnam: Representing Reliance Power Ltd. in its development of a 4,000 MW coal-based power plant in Krishnapatnam, state of Andhra Pradesh.
- Kudremukh: Represented a developer in its bid for a power plant project in the state of Karnataka.
- Pench: Represented the developers in the project documentation for a 2x250 MW coal-fired power plant located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
- Raigarh: Represented the developer in the development of a 500 MW coal-fired power generation station located in the state of Rajasthan.
- Rajasthan: Represented Reliance Power Ltd. in its development and financing of a solar power project located in Rajasthan.
- Samalkot: Represented Reliance Power Ltd. in its development and financing of a 2400 MW power project located in Samalkot, state of Andhra Pradesh.
- Sasan: Represented Reliance Power Ltd., as sponsor and its wholly owned subsidiary Sasan Power Limited as borrower in connection with the $2.18 billion financing of Sasan’s Ultra Mega Power Project, recognized by Project Finance International as 2011 "Indian Deal of the Year". In addition, the firm advised on the original $4.2 billion financing and development of the 4,000 MW project, which was awarded 2009 "Indian Deal of the Year" by Project Finance magazine.
- Shahpur: Represented Reliance Power Ltd. in the development of its 1,400 MW combined-cycle power project at Shahpur, state of Maharashtra.
- Tanir Bavi: Represented the GMR Group in the development and financing of a 240 MW barge-mounted combined-cycle power generation plant located in the state of Tamil Nadu.
- Vemagiri: Represented the project sponsor in the development of a 388 MW combined-cycle power generation plant located in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Projects
- Dabhol LNG: Represented the international commercial banks and Indian financial institutions in the financing for a 2.5 MMTPA LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal facility involving cofinancing for the LNG vessels.
- Haldia Petrochemicals: Represented a consortium of U.S. and Indian developers as project development counsel in connection with a major petrochemical and power plant complex in West Bengal.
- Indian Oil Corporation: Represented Indian Oil Corporation in the preparation of its bid document and in the tender process for the procurement of a 2 MMTPA LNG supply and transportation project.
- Jamnagar Oil Refinery: Represented the international commercial lenders in their financing of the largest grassroots single stream petroleum refinery to have been constructed in the world, the $1.6 billion Reliance Industries 15 MTA refinery project.
- Petronet LNG Terminal Project: Represented five major oil and gas companies in the development, structuring and financing of a 5 MMTPA LNG receiving, storage and regasification facility, involving codependent financings for the LNG tankers and the liquefaction facility, and an aggregate total cost of $2.2 billion. The project also involved a domestic IPO and a bond issuance guaranteed by the Asian Development Bank. The project was named "Project and Infrastructure Super Deal of the Year" by Asia Legal Business.
- Vadinar Oil Refinery: Represented Essar in connection with the development and construction of the Vadinar oil refinery in India, among the largest single location refineries in the world.
Road and Transportation Projects
- Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project: Represented the developers in connection with a 130 kilometer toll road and related infrastructure connecting these two major Indian cities.
- GMR Vasavi: Represented a consortium of developers in their bid to develop and construct an international airport in the state of Kerala.
- Hubli Dharwad: Advised a developer in connection with the review of a bid concession agreement for a toll road in the state of Karnataka.
- Mumbai and Delhi Airports: Represented Reliance Energy Limited in its bid for the Mumbai and Delhi airport privatizations.
Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
- AIG: Represented AIG in its acquisition, through AIG’s subsidiary AIG Capital India, of 100 percent of Weizmann Homes Ltd., a Bangalore-based housing finance company.
- AIG: Represented AIG in the establishment of its general and life insurance
• operations in India in a joint venture with Tata Group, which represented one of AIG’s largest insurance business investments overseas.
- Bank of America: Advised on a joint venture between this major US bank and an Indian financial company to establish a financial services company.
- Bayview: Represented Bayview in its outsourcing investment in India.
- Crompton Greaves: Represented Crompton Greaves in bids for the acquisitions of two major US businesses.
- Deutsche Bank: Represented Deutsche Bank in its investment and dispositions in the software and technology sectors in India.
- Eastern Generation, GMR Vasavi, STI: Represented several project developers in connection with the sale of equity stakes in certain power generation plants.
- Essar: Represented a major Indian company in connection with the acquisition of the Italian government-owned steel business and in its acquisition of real estate in the United States.
- Lockheed Martin: Represented Lockheed Martin in its disposition in the telecommunications sector in India.
- Prudential Fund: Represented an international fund established by Prudential in its various investments and acquisitions in the India infrastructure sector.
- Qwest: Represented Qwest in its outsourcing investment in India.
- Reliance Communications Limited: Represented Reliance Communications Limited of India and its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Flag Telecom Group Limited, in connection with its acquisition of Yipes Holdings Inc., a San Francisco-based data communications services provider.
- Reliance Globalcom Ltd. Represented Reliance Globalcom in its acquisition of Vanco Group plc, with worldwide operations.
- SingTel: Represented Singapore Telecommunications in its investment in and acquisition of a stake in the Bharti group of companies, which stands as one of SingTel’s largest overseas investments and as one of the largest foreign investments in the Indian telecommunications sector.
- TeleTech: Represented TeleTech in its business process outsourcing joint venture with the Bharti group of companies.
Banking and Capital Markets
- Arvind Mills: Represented Arvind Mills in the restructuring of its debt.
- IDBI Bank: Represented the Industrial Development Bank of India in its offering of $500 million floating rate notes under Regulation S.
- Larsen & Toubro: Represented Larsen & Toubro Limited in connection with GDR and Rule 144A/Reg S offerings.
- Larsen & Toubro: Represented Larsen & Toubro Limited in connection with its $120 million Yankee bond offering.
- Pentasoft: Represented Pentasoft Technologies in its Rule 144A/Reg S offering.
Manufacturing
- APP: Represented Asia Pulp and Paper in connection with development and financing of its pulp and paper plant located in the state of Maharashtra.
- Essar: Represented Essar in connection with its construction activities in Russia.
- Owens Corning: Represented Owens Corning in the development and financing of a greenfield industrial project located in the state of Maharashtra.
Telecommunications
- BPL: Represented Bank of America and other lenders in three separate financings to a cellular telecom operator in Mumbai.
- Tata/Bell Canada: Represented international commercial lenders and the Indian financial institutions in a financing to Tata Communications Ltd. for the development of a GSM network in Andhra Pradesh.
Outsourcing, Technology and Privacy
- Automobile Part Manufacturer: Represented a Fortune 300 automobile parts manufacturer in the negotiation and documentation of global service desk outsourcing transaction with HCL.
- Automobile Part Manufacturer: Represented a Fortune 300 automobile parts manufacturer in negotiation and documentation of a global applications management transaction with UST Global.
- Chemical Manufacturer: Represented a global chemical manufacturer in the establishment of an outsourced shared services center with Hewlett Packard in Poland and India, providing finance and accounting services to locations in approximately 22 different countries in the EU and Africa.
- Consumer Services Provider: Represented a leading consumer services provider on contact center transactions with Convergys.
- Genworth Financial: Represented Genworth Financial in the restructuring of agreements with Genpact relating to services provided by over 1,500 employees in India.
- Genworth Financial: Represented Genworth Financial in simultaneous competitive negotiations with three Indian-heritage outsourcing firms in order to implement client’s global application development and management solution.
- Genworth Financial: Represented Genworth Financial in the negotiation and documentation of applications maintenance and development transaction with Infosys.
- Home Building Supplies Company: Represented a leading home building supplies company in simultaneous competitive negotiations with WNS and Genpact for comprehensive data center services.
- Indian Global Services Company: Represented an Indian global services company in its acquisition of Babel Media (UK).
- Indian Technology Business Services Provider: Advised a leading Indian provider of technology business services on numerous offshore outsourcing contracts in the UK, including data protection compliance issues and general contractual issues.
- Money Manager: Represented one of the world’s largest money managers in moving approximately 500 employees of an Indian service provider from one tax-advantaged classification to ownership by the company in another tax-advantaged classification.
- Packaging Solutions Company: Represented a Fortune 400 global packaging solutions company in negotiations and documentation of application and maintenance transaction with a leading Indian business services provider.
- Retailer: Represented one of the world’s leading luxury retailers in a comprehensive information technology and applications development outsourcing, involving service delivery from three continents, including India.
- Retailer: Represented a Fortune 500 retailer in an information technology outsourcing to HCL.
- WNS Global Services: Advised WNS Global Services on a major outsourcing contract with a UK utility, and represented the company
News
- March 13, 2023News
- March 31, 2014News
- March 25, 2013News
- March 7, 2013News
- August 9, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- February 6, 2012News
- January 23, 2012News
Contact
Highlights
- 3 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews