For decades, the insurance litigation and counseling lawyers at Hunton have kept pace with changes in the law and industry, addressing all aspects of insurance coverage, helping our clients maximize insurance recoveries through insurance program reviews, claims presentation and negotiation, litigation, alternate dispute resolution, trials and appeals. From our offices in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, London and other key commercial centers, we have advised policyholders about traditional and emerging insurance products in virtually every sector of the economy, including financial services, utilities, energy, natural resources, health care, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, telecommunications, technology, e-commerce, manufacturing and more.

Our lawyers counsel clients on the full range of insurance products and coverages, including:

First-Party Property Coverage

Casualty Insurance, Including Bodily Injury, Personal Injury and Advertising and Property Damage Coverage

Business Interruption and Extra Expense Coverage

Cyber and Data Breach Coverage

Directors and Officers Liability Coverage

Transactional Insurance, Including Representation & Warranties Insurance

Employment Practices Liability Insurance

Credit Risk and Financial Guaranty Insurance

Fidelity Bonds and other Crime Coverage

Professional Liability, Errors and Omissions Liability, Bankers Professional Liability and Technology E&O Liability Insurance

Product Liability, Environmental and Complex Torts Coverage

Marine and Cargo Coverage

Trademarks, Copyrights and Other Forms of Intellectual Property Coverage

Reinsurance

We keep pace with insurance products and regulations as they expand and adapt to fast-developing technologies and rising concerns related to privacy, intellectual property theft, corporate social responsibility, sophisticated financial products, political risks, credit risks and terrorism, among others, while still addressing traditional areas such as property and casualty, product liability, environmental issues, professional liability and business torts. As the law adjusts to emerging issues, it is more critical than ever that policyholders retain knowledgeable, skilled counsel, capable of understanding new and evolving insurance products, to resolve coverage disputes, maximize recoveries and avoid unnecessary litigation.

Our lawyers have a wealth of experience dealing with these and other coverages in connection with a wide range of complex contexts, including those relating to products liability, environmental and complex torts, privacy breaches and other technology failures, subprime mortgage disputes and bond transactions.

Counseling and Risk Assessment

Successful insurance recovery often begins long before the actual loss occurs. Our lawyers work with clients to review, maintain and manage coverage, underwriting and policy manuscripting and developing assessments of future risk that recognize financial and operational constraints. Based on these assessments and our experience dealing with insurers, we develop strategies for clients that may include identification of risks and alternate sources of recovery, project planning, document collection and advice on mitigation steps. Our creative approach and coverage plans for clients have resulted in precedent-setting financial, business and legal outcomes.

Litigation and Arbitration

Recovery litigation and arbitration are cornerstones of our practice. Our team has achieved successful results in insurance coverage matters worldwide. We offer clients the team and experience that is necessary even in the most complex litigation matters, including multidistrict litigation, class actions, mass torts and international and national forum disputes.

International Reach

In addition to a strong presence throughout the United States, our lawyers have experience with foreign insurers, reinsurance pools and managing general agents and issues of international reach, including disputes in Latin America, the Caribbean, London, Europe and Canada. When necessary and appropriate, we collaborate with our colleagues in the firm’s international offices and our strong network of international contacts.

Client Service

Client service extends far beyond litigation victories. We offer a wide range of tools that reduce the costs and streamline the processes typically associated with insurance recovery litigation. For instance, the firm offers sophisticated litigation management and electronic discovery strategies that enable simplified document collection and management, a benefit that counters the familiar tactic of overloading recovery counsel with documents in an effort to derail a case. We also use advanced technology to communicate with clients and manage the overall plan for each case, through Client Workrooms — customized, secure extranets. Most importantly, we take the time to understand each client’s unique needs, and develop a strategy that is tailored to their business and legal goals. This forward-thinking approach not only reflects our desire to communicate with clients and forge long-term relationships, but to bring value and cost-effectiveness to each representation. In that regard, we welcome the use of appropriate alternative fee arrangements for insurance matters.

Team Rankings and Honors

