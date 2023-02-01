Cross-Border Insurance Coverage

Inspired by globalization and technology, cross-border business continues to burgeon, as companies across industries seek new markets for their goods and services. The dynamic rewards have been accompanied by a corresponding increase in novel risks—such as cybersecurity, terrorism, supply-chain risks, and changes in concepts of insurable interests in both tangible and intangible assets around the globe and in cyberspace.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s insurance coverage group has deep experience addressing the unique insurance coverage challenges faced by companies that conduct business across borders, the key differences between cross-border and domestic insurance policy regimes, and the various insurance arrangements available to address distinct cross-border risks. From our offices in Washington, DC, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, London, Brussels and other key commercial centers, our global practice focuses on providing strategic advice to corporate policyholders on how they can best position themselves to maximize insurance coverage for cross-border activities. In short, we help multinational companies obtain insurance coverage for:

first-party losses, such as property damage, damage to marine cargo, and business interruption;

attorneys’ fees incurred in responding to government investigations, third-party claims, and cyber incidents;

third-party liabilities, such as settlements and judgments in claims brought against corporations and their directors and officers by government regulators, customers, consumers, investors, shareholders, supply chain business partners, contracting parties, employees and other third parties;

transactional risks, such representations and warranties, political risk, credit risk, and tax liability in M&A; and

cybersecurity and data breach exposures and liabilities.

In addition, our insurance group helps clients with policy wording and form review, provides insurance policy audits, and insurance due diligence services.

Members of our insurance team serve as leaders in, and frequently speak before, legal and insurance industry associations on emerging cross-border insurance issues and their significance to policyholders. We regularly write articles for industry-leading publications and contribute to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog. Recent cross-border publications authored by our team include: