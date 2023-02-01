Professional Liability
Hunton litigators have extensive experience representing insurance brokers, accountants, and other professionals in malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, negligence, and other professional liability matters in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. Our lawyers also have extensive experience resolving these types of disputes in alternative dispute resolution proceedings, like arbitration and mediation. We understand the implications professional liability claims may have and work to limit their impact on business relationships, industry associations, licensing, and certifications, resolving disputes as thoughtfully and efficiently as possible. Our team recognizes the unique challenges posed in professional liability matters, from evaluating the applicable standard of care to resolving complex substantive and procedural issues, including proximate cause and the case within the case. We draw upon our deep knowledge and experience in striving to achieve our clients’ desired results.
- Prevailed on appeal of an insurance dispute to Ohio Supreme Court, obtaining a reversal of trial court decision and clarifying Ohio law on application of statute of limitations for professional liability claims.
- Secured complete defense verdict in jury trial of errors and omissions (E&O) dispute involving alleged failure to procure adequate excess liability insurance.
- Jury trial, appeal and successful settlement of professional liability claims involving procurement of property insurance.
- Obtained settlement in parallel arbitration and federal litigation matters involving alleged failure to procure adequate building coverage following summary judgment order supporting coverage for outstanding fire losses.
- Represented client in litigation and arbitration of claim arising from fire insurance claim dispute and broker’s alleged failure to purchase adequate commercial property coverage.
- Obtained award in client’s favor in multi-day arbitration of E&O dispute regarding general liability coverage for unscheduled vacant property.
- Litigated broker negligence case arising from failure to procure specified prize coverage for PGA golf tournament.
- Represented client in broker negligence case alleging that broker recommended inadequate limits of insurance.
- Represented client in state court litigation against broker arising out of $25 million verdict against insured.
- Represented client in subrogation claim arising from allegations that insurance broker was responsible for misrepresentations in application for insurance policy.
- Litigated E&O claim against insurance broker alleging broker obtained inadequate insurance based on underlying personal injury lawsuit against policyholder.
- Represented broker in connection with potential liability arising out of insurance placement of health-related insurance policies.
- Evaluated merits of legal malpractice claim arising out of personal injury matter.
- Represented clients in federal and state court litigation, arbitrations, and mediations involving alleged failure to maintain appropriate coverage, misrepresentation of existing or available coverage, breach of fiduciary duty or the “special relationship,” administrative errors, and other common E&O claims.
