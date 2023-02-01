Recall Insurance

For decades, the insurance litigation and counseling lawyers at Hunton have helped our clients maximize insurance recoveries through insurance program reviews, claims presentation and negotiation, litigation, alternate dispute resolution and appeals. Our nationwide, policyholder-focused practice enables us to oppose insurance companies and assist our clients in taking full advantage of their available insurance coverage to pay their losses, legal bills and ultimate liabilities.

Our attorneys have helped businesses in the retail, consumer products, food and beverage and life sciences industries recover substantial insurance payments under first- and third-party liability policies thanks to a multifaceted approach to client service.

We offer coverage counseling at the purchase and renewal stages, including “recall”-specific policies (like product contamination, voluntary recall and government recall) and traditional insurance policies (like general liability, property, inland marine, D&O and E&O).

We provide claim-stage advice, including development of claim submission strategy and responses to claim adjuster inquiries.