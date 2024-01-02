Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions
The IP and technology transactions practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth offers clients in-depth legal and technical insight based on the firm’s extensive experience drafting and negotiating complex IP and technology agreements.
Overview
From assisting clients in navigating technology issues in strategic mergers and acquisitions to helping an emerging company with its first intellectual property license agreement, Hunton lawyers possess the unique complement of technical knowledge and business acumen necessary to provide domestic and international transactional representation in complex intellectual property and technology-related transactions.
Our lawyers understand the relevant legal issues, the essential contract terms, the scope of the intellectual property and technology rights being granted, and our clients’ business objectives. We also understand the technology itself—many of our lawyers hold undergraduate and graduate degrees in scientific and engineering disciplines, and have worked as engineers and scientists prior to working in the legal field. In addition to their years in private practice, a number of our partners and senior counsel have held senior management positions—including serving as chief IP counsel and as leaders in the offices of general counsel—in some of the world’s most innovative companies. When intellectual property issues overlap with other business and regulatory concerns, we take full advantage of the experience of our lawyers in related areas, such as privacy and cybersecurity, corporate, antitrust, tax, bankruptcy, and litigation.
Our intellectual property and technology transactions lawyers work closely with our clients to ensure that each client’s intellectual property strategy is fully integrated with their business and legal goals. We have successfully represented clients in intellectual property and technology transactions involving medical devices, pharmaceuticals, bioinformatics, financial services, telecommunications, electronics, and industrial equipment, among other industries and our lawyers and practice are routinely recognized for their experience in this area by publications such as The Legal 500 United States, IAM Patent 1000, and Managing Intellectual Property.
We have successfully negotiated a broad range of agreements, including:
- Patent, trademark, and proprietary data licenses
- Software licenses and software as a service (SaaS) agreements
- Joint Development Agreements
- Master Services Agreements
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Intellectual Property Due Diligence (including M&A, private equity, financing, investment, and IP purchases)
- Infringement risk
- Strength and relevance of IP assets
- Evaluation of key IP and technology contracts
- Joint Ventures
- Financing/Secured Lending Transactions
- Manufacturing, Distribution, and Supply Agreements
- Material Transfer Agreements
- Open Source Software (OSS), including company policies and procedures and compliance with OSS licenses
- End user license agreements (EULAs) and terms of use
- Click-through agreements and electronic signatures
- Software distribution agreements
- Franchising agreements
- IP and technology assignments
- Employee, contractor, university and government agreements and policies
- IP security agreements and releases
- Non-Disclosure Agreements
- Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs)
- Software and intellectual property audits
