From assisting clients navigating technology issues in strategic M&A to helping an emerging company with its first IP license agreement, Hunton’s intellectual property and technology transactions team possesses the unique complement of technical knowledge and business acumen necessary to provide domestic and international transactional representation in complex IP and technology-related transactions.

We understand the relevant legal issues, essential contract terms, scope of the IP and technology rights being granted, and our clients’ business objectives. We also understand technology itself—many of our lawyers hold undergraduate and graduate degrees in scientific and engineering disciplines, and have worked as engineers and scientists prior to working in the legal field. In addition to years in private practice, a number of our lawyers have held senior management positions—including serving as chief IP counsel and as leaders in offices of general counsel—in some of the world’s most innovative companies. And when intellectual property issues overlap with other business and regulatory concerns, we take full advantage of the experience of our lawyers in related areas, such as privacy and cybersecurity, corporate, antitrust, tax, and bankruptcy.



Our IP and technology transactions lawyers work closely with our clients to ensure that each client’s intellectual property strategy is fully integrated with their business and legal goals. We represent clients in IP and technology transactions involving AI, consumer products, medical devices, bioinformatics, financial services, telecommunications, electronics, and industrial equipment, among other areas, and we have been repeatedly recognized for our experience in this area by Legal 500, IAM Patent, IAM Strategy, and Managing Intellectual Property.

We have successfully negotiated a broad range of agreements, including: