We understand that each case is vitally important to each client. Recommended by Legal 500, IAM Patent, and Managing Intellectual Property, Hunton’s patent litigators strive to prepare cases to win, while remaining mindful of business goals: we seek to reach cost-effective solutions that achieve clients’ objectives, whether by outright victory at trial or settling from an advantageous position. We are proud that our clients trust us to be their advocates, and we aim to reward that trust by vigilantly fighting for their interests.

Trial Court Approach

Our patent litigation team has decades of experience litigating complex patent cases across the US for clients in diverse industries, representing parties sued for infringement and seeking to enforce their patents. Working closely with a client’s technical and legal personnel, we formulate a strategy at the outset of the case based on its merits and the relative importance to the business, and implement that strategy throughout the litigation. We understand that patent litigation can be complicated and expensive, with burdensome and disruptive discovery, and the mere prospect of damages or an injunction can have a dramatic impact on business—our goal is to minimize any burden or disruption.

One of the most important aspects of any patent trial is the prominence of complicated technology. It is paramount to both understand it and—most importantly—make technical arguments comprehensible and persuasive to a judge or jury. The depth and breadth of our group’s collective technical acumen enables us to assemble the right team with the right technical background for a given case.

When a client is accused of infringement, we immediately develop a defense strategy by investigating the facts behind the allegations. An early and well-directed analysis helps us to help clients explore the likelihood of securing a quick dismissal of the case or favorable settlement that minimizes the cost and interference to their business, while simultaneously preparing to fight through trial and beyond.

When a client’s patent is infringed, we quickly and efficiently develop a strong infringement and damages case, aimed at promptly stopping infringement with a cease and desist demand or securing a favorable settlement, before even filing a complaint. This preparation seeks to put our clients in the best position to survive summary judgment, present the case to a judge and jury, and prevail at trial.

We try patent cases for plaintiffs and defendants, before judges and juries. Our team is comfortable in any tribunal, and litigates in leading forums, including Delaware, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Michigan, as well as the US International Trade Commission (USITC) and Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). We represent domestic and international clients in a wide variety of industries, including consumer electronics, computers, mobility, software, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, energy, retail, and financial services.

Appeals

Decisions in patent cases by district courts, the USITC, and the PTAB are routinely appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. We have experience litigating appeals from each of those tribunals, both convincing the Federal Circuit to uphold decisions that favor our clients and persuasively arguing for the reversal of decisions rendered against our clients.