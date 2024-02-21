Patent Litigation
Combining technical knowledge with courtroom experience.
Overview
We understand that each case is vitally important to each client. Recommended by Legal 500, IAM Patent, and Managing Intellectual Property, Hunton’s patent litigators strive to prepare cases to win, while remaining mindful of business goals: we seek to reach cost-effective solutions that achieve clients’ objectives, whether by outright victory at trial or settling from an advantageous position. We are proud that our clients trust us to be their advocates, and we aim to reward that trust by vigilantly fighting for their interests.
Trial Court Approach
Our patent litigation team has decades of experience litigating complex patent cases across the US for clients in diverse industries, representing parties sued for infringement and seeking to enforce their patents. Working closely with a client’s technical and legal personnel, we formulate a strategy at the outset of the case based on its merits and the relative importance to the business, and implement that strategy throughout the litigation. We understand that patent litigation can be complicated and expensive, with burdensome and disruptive discovery, and the mere prospect of damages or an injunction can have a dramatic impact on business—our goal is to minimize any burden or disruption.
One of the most important aspects of any patent trial is the prominence of complicated technology. It is paramount to both understand it and—most importantly—make technical arguments comprehensible and persuasive to a judge or jury. The depth and breadth of our group’s collective technical acumen enables us to assemble the right team with the right technical background for a given case.
When a client is accused of infringement, we immediately develop a defense strategy by investigating the facts behind the allegations. An early and well-directed analysis helps us to help clients explore the likelihood of securing a quick dismissal of the case or favorable settlement that minimizes the cost and interference to their business, while simultaneously preparing to fight through trial and beyond.
When a client’s patent is infringed, we quickly and efficiently develop a strong infringement and damages case, aimed at promptly stopping infringement with a cease and desist demand or securing a favorable settlement, before even filing a complaint. This preparation seeks to put our clients in the best position to survive summary judgment, present the case to a judge and jury, and prevail at trial.
We try patent cases for plaintiffs and defendants, before judges and juries. Our team is comfortable in any tribunal, and litigates in leading forums, including Delaware, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Michigan, as well as the US International Trade Commission (USITC) and Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). We represent domestic and international clients in a wide variety of industries, including consumer electronics, computers, mobility, software, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, energy, retail, and financial services.
Appeals
Decisions in patent cases by district courts, the USITC, and the PTAB are routinely appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. We have experience litigating appeals from each of those tribunals, both convincing the Federal Circuit to uphold decisions that favor our clients and persuasively arguing for the reversal of decisions rendered against our clients.
Insights
Legal Updates
- February 21, 2024Legal Update
- February 12, 2024Legal Update
- January 2, 2024Legal Update
- December 5, 2023Legal Update
- January 24, 2023Legal Update
- January 12, 2023Legal Update
- December 5, 2022Legal Update
- March 8, 2022Legal Update
- February 10, 2022Legal Update
- January 10, 2022Legal Update
- May 3, 2021Legal Update
- April 26, 2021Legal Update
- March 4, 2021Legal Update
- December 22, 2020Legal Update
- October 13, 2020Legal Update
- May 26, 2020Legal Update
- May 19, 2020Legal Update
- May 18, 2020Legal Update
- April 28, 2020Legal Update
- April 14, 2020Legal Update
- April 9, 2020Legal Update
- April 8, 2020Legal Update
- April 2, 2020Legal Update
- April 2, 2020Legal Update
- March 19, 2020Legal Update
- December 10, 2019Legal Update
- December 2, 2019Legal Update
- November 19, 2019Legal Update
- September 3, 2019Legal Update
- August 1, 2019Legal Update
- June 25, 2019Legal Update
- February 19, 2019Legal Update
- December 17, 2018Legal Update
- November 5, 2018Legal Update
- August 29, 2018Legal Update
- July 9, 2018Legal Update
- May 31, 2018Legal Update
- April 30, 2018Legal Update
- April 27, 2018Legal Update
- March 13, 2018Legal Update
- February 20, 2018Legal Update
- January 30, 2018Legal Update
- June 14, 2017Legal Update
- June 1, 2017Legal Update
- May 24, 2017Legal Update
- April 27, 2017Legal Update
- March 24, 2017Legal Update
- March 7, 2017Legal Update
- February 21, 2017Legal Update
- December 21, 2016Legal Update
- December 19, 2016Legal Update
- November 14, 2016Legal Update
- November 4, 2016Legal Update
- July 15, 2016Legal Update
- July 6, 2016Legal Update
- May 12, 2016Legal Update
- April 15, 2016Legal Update
- April 11, 2016Legal Update
- March 10, 2016Legal Update
- February 19, 2016Legal Update
- February 12, 2016Legal Update
- November 11, 2015Legal Update
- November 2, 2015Legal Update
- October 8, 2015Legal Update
- September 18, 2015Legal Update
- August 28, 2015Legal Update
- September/October 2015Legal Update
- July 14, 2015Legal Update
- June 26, 2015Legal Update
- June 23, 2015Legal Update
- June 22, 2015Legal Update
- June 18, 2015Legal Update
- May 28, 2015Legal Update
- May 27, 2015Legal Update
- April 15, 2015Legal Update
- September 22, 2014Legal Update
- August 1, 2014Legal Update
- May 22, 2014Legal Update
- January 14, 2014Legal Update
- January 9, 2014Legal Update
- November 25, 2013Legal Update
- April 22, 2013Legal Update
- April 16, 2013Legal Update
- February 21, 2013Legal Update
- January 31, 2013Legal Update
- September 11, 2012Legal Update
- July 26, 2012Legal Update
Events
- September 29, 2011Event
- March 29, 2011Event
Publications
- February 28, 2024Publication
- February 20, 2024Publication
- January 18, 2024Publication
- December 3, 2020Publication
- February 6, 2020Publication
- December 18, 2019Publication
- February 20, 2019Publication
- February 16, 2018Publication
- February 15, 2017Publication
- May 17, 2016Publication
- May 9, 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- April 5, 2016Publication
- March 9, 2016Publication
- February 26, 2016Publication
- February 9, 2016Publication
- February 4, 2016Publication
- February 1, 2016Publication
- November 3, 2015Publication
- June 2015Publication
- 2014Publication
- March 20, 2015Publication
- 2015Publication
- November 25, 2014Publication
- 2012Publication
- August 29, 2012Publication
- Summer 2012Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceJune 6, 2024
News
- November 7, 2024News
- News
- News
- News
- News
- June 7, 2024News
- February 22, 2024News
- November 6, 2023News
- September 29, 2023News
- June 30, 2023News
- June 28, 2023News
- September 13, 2022News
- September 8, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- July 1, 2022News
- July 1, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- January 10, 2022News
- January 6, 2022News
- November 29, 2021News
- October 8, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- July 6, 2021News
- June 18, 2021News
- February 3, 2021News
- January 6, 2021News
- November 20, 2020News
- August 4, 2020News
- June 23, 2020News
- March 10, 2020News
- August 15, 2019News
- June 24, 2019News
- August 15, 2018News
- July 30, 2018News
- June 13, 2018News
- May 16, 2018News
- November 1, 2017News
- August 3, 2017News
- June 15, 2017News
- June 14, 2017News
- June 12, 2017News
- June 5, 2017News
- April 7, 2017Media Mention
- November 1, 2016News
- August 24, 2016News
- July 1, 2016News
- June 20, 2016News
- June 6, 2016News
- June 3, 2016News
- May 25, 2016News
- April 21, 2016News
- January 7, 2016News
- October 19, 2015News
- September 1, 2015News
- July 17, 2015News
- April 20, 2015News
- April 17, 2015News
- October 16, 2014News
- September 2, 2014News
- August 22, 2014News
- March 12, 2014News
- January 9, 2014News
- September 17, 2013News
- June 3, 2013News
- December 12, 2012News
- March 12, 2012News
Contact
Highlights
- 6 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 17 Minute ReadNews