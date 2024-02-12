Patent Post-Grant Proceedings

Applying for, prosecuting, and obtaining issuance of a patent is often not the end of that patent’s story. A patent owner may wish to make a correction, or an accused infringer may challenge validity.

Post-grant proceedings at the USPTO fall into two categories, and we are experienced in both.

Patent Examiner Proceedings

Ex Parte Reexamination , for challenging the patentability of patent claims for lack of novelty or for obviousness.

, for challenging the patentability of patent claims for lack of novelty or for obviousness. Reissue, for correcting a mistake in a patent.

Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Trial Proceedings

Inter Partes Review (IPR) , for challenging the patentability of patent claims for lack of novelty or for obviousness.

, for challenging the patentability of patent claims for lack of novelty or for obviousness. Post-Grant Review (PGR) , for challenging the patentability of patent claims within the first nine months of a patent’s issuance, for lack of novelty, obviousness, lack of patentable subject matter, lack of definiteness, or insufficient written description.

, for challenging the patentability of patent claims within the first nine months of a patent’s issuance, for lack of novelty, obviousness, lack of patentable subject matter, lack of definiteness, or insufficient written description. Covered Business Method Review (CBM) , for challenging the patentability of patent claims of certain business method patents, for the same reasons as in PGRs.

, for challenging the patentability of patent claims of certain business method patents, for the same reasons as in PGRs. Derivations, for alleging that the alleged inventor of a patent derived the invention from the true inventor.

