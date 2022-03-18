Hunton’s international arbitration and transnational litigation practice represents clients around the globe. We regularly handle investor-state arbitrations before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), and commercial arbitrations before the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC); the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA); the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC); the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague; and the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR). We also work with clients in multi-jurisdictional matters, working closely with counsel in local forums.

We represent businesses operating in virtually every industry, including aerospace and defense; banking, brokerage, insurance, reinsurance and financial services; software, technology and telecommunications; construction and infrastructure; real estate; hospitality; and oil, gas and energy, where Hunton has a prominent position representing the electric power industry in disputes around the world. We also represent state sovereigns and state instrumentalities.

Hunton lawyers assist clients in all stages of the arbitration process, including with drafting arbitration clauses, consulting regarding risk avoidance, vigorously arbitrating disputes that arise, and enforcing arbitral awards. We advise clients on the appointment of qualified arbitrators and assist them in selecting expert witnesses. We also counsel our clients with respect to strategy, providing advice geared toward the best possible dispute resolution outcome.

We leverage our multinational experience, multidisciplinary approach and international contacts to limit the uncertainty that clients experience during the course of a transnational litigation. Our lawyers help clients assess and manage their transnational disputes pre-litigation by advising them on strategy and tactics. Once claims are filed, we prosecute, manage and supervise multijurisdictional litigation to help our clients address multifaceted assaults which result from litigating in multiple forums.

Our international arbitration and transnational litigation lawyers draw upon the global resources of Hunton. With established global practices, the firm is ideally positioned to help clients resolve commercial conflicts wherever and whenever they arise. In addition to our offices throughout the United States, we have offices in London, Brussels, Bangkok, Dubai, Beijing and Tokyo, and our lawyers regularly handle matters across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and Europe.