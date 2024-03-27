Employers who contract with federal agencies are subject to numerous additional employment-related compliance requirements. Hunton routinely represents federal contractors to advise on and help ensure compliance with all applicable affirmative action requirements, including under Executive Order 11246, VEVRAA, and Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act, as well as various other employment-related laws and regulations applicable to contractors with the federal government.

Our attorneys collaborate with our federal contractor clients to ensure not only compliance, but that our clients are forward looking and addressing potential changes in the law or enforcement priorities before they take effect. As part of our Affirmative Action and OFCCP Compliance practice, we assist clients with the following services:

Affirmative action plan preparation and related compliance

OFCCP compliance audit defense

Pay equity and compensation analyses

Workforce analytics

Employment discrimination investigations

Diversity and inclusion planning and implementation

As part of our OFCCP practice, we have prepared hundreds of affirmative action plans using our software program. Our lawyers supplement the statistical reports with narrative descriptions of the required job transactions and compensation analyses. We have also conducted numerous companywide training seminars on preparing affirmative action plans, developing processes for monitoring and analyzing workforce activity, and conducting internal audits of compensation.

Our lawyers have handled of hundreds audits in every region. These compliance audits have included corporate headquarter audits, compliance reviews, compliance checks, and focused reviews covering a variety of industries, including financial services, electric utilities, pharmaceuticals, health care, advertising, retail and consumer products, and construction.

Additionally, we are routinely retained at the post-audit stage — i.e., after the OFCCP has issued the notice of violation to the contractor — and have successfully negotiated favorable settlements on behalf of contractors.