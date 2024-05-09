Complex Employment Litigation
Overview
Hunton’s complex employment litigation practice is led by a group of talented and experienced trial lawyers across the country. We have earned deserved reputations as trusted lawyers for significant, high-stakes employment class actions and agency pattern or practice cases, have extensive experience in defending complex litigation matters and have the distinction of being included in a select group of attorneys in the country who have tried complex representative proof cases to jury verdicts. Backed by the extensive resources of a longstanding global law firm with exceptional credentials, our national practices cover the entire spectrum of the complex employment litigation field, and protect a large and diverse client base of major employers in class, pattern and practice, and systemic discrimination cases across the country.
Experience
- Lead counsel in nationwide pattern or practice agency investigations presenting claims that the use of criminal background checks during the hiring process has an unlawful disparate impact on minority applicants and violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (California, New York, Texas).
- Defending multiple national class actions presenting claims that an employer’s prescription drug benefit plan’s exclusion of contraceptive drugs used solely for purposes of birth control violated the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey).
- Lead counsel in a national pattern or practice agency investigation presenting claims that the use of a maximum leave policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (California and Hawaii).
- Defending a nationwide pattern or practice case filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission presenting claims that a class of employees was subjected to unlawful harassment and discrimination on the basis of race and national origin (Arizona).
- Lead counsel in a national pattern or practice agency investigation presenting claims that alleged gender pay and promotion disparities violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (New York).
- Defending a nationwide class action presenting claims that a class of employees over the age of 40 was subjected to unlawful discrimination on the basis of age (Idaho).
- Defending a statewide class action presenting claims of race discrimination in hiring and promotions (Georgia).
- Defending a statewide class action presenting claims of gender discrimination (West Virginia).
- Defending a multi-plaintiff case presenting sexual discrimination, sex harassment, religious discrimination and religious harassment claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Utah).
- Defending a regional manufacturing client in a 55-plaintiff mass joinder case presenting race harassment, racial discrimination and retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Texas).
