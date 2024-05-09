Hunton’s complex employment litigation practice is led by a group of talented and experienced trial lawyers across the country. We have earned deserved reputations as trusted lawyers for significant, high-stakes employment class actions and agency pattern or practice cases, have extensive experience in defending complex litigation matters and have the distinction of being included in a select group of attorneys in the country who have tried complex representative proof cases to jury verdicts. Backed by the extensive resources of a longstanding global law firm with exceptional credentials, our national practices cover the entire spectrum of the complex employment litigation field, and protect a large and diverse client base of major employers in class, pattern and practice, and systemic discrimination cases across the country.