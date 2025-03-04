Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Counseling
Overview
Companies are increasingly grappling with the complex issues associated with creating and managing meaningful and successful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, analyzing important diversity metrics, and educating their leadership and workforce, all while trying to navigate employment laws governing DE&I programs.
For years, we have assisted employers in a wide variety of industries to implement effective and legally defensible DE&I initiatives, including:
- Data analyses; in addition to pay equity analyses, our attorneys analyze all employment data to understand areas for improvement or any potential issues requiring further investigation
- Program development and implementation (including development of appropriate policies)
- Education, training, and leadership development
- Internal and external reporting
- Crisis management and communications
