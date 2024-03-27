Although only recently in the headlines, Hunton attorneys have partnered with clients for years to analyze compensation practices. Pay equity and transparency issues are governed by numerous complex laws that, if not managed correctly, can create substantial risk for employers. We assist clients with cost-effective, meaningful statistical analyses enabling them to understand risks, areas for investigation, and the effect of various compensation structures and decisions, all while maintaining privilege. Additionally, our attorneys work with employers to ensure they are complying with pay transparency legislation emerging across the nation. Clients rely upon our team to know the various pay transparency and reporting requirements and to assist them in developing compliant compensation programs.