In today’s climate of evolving — and increasingly complex — federal and state public accommodations laws and regulations, experienced counsel is essential. The members of Hunton’s public accommodations practice are spearheading novel and cutting-edge public accessibility issues, and we lead teams that represent a large and diverse base of national clients in matters that cover the entire spectrum of public accessibility law. We have extensive experience in defending public accommodations class actions, federal pattern and practice accessibility cases filed by the US Department of Justice, and state pattern and practice accessibility cases filed by state attorney generals. We have defended lawsuits against many of the leading plaintiff-side public accommodations attorneys in the country, and have briefed and argued public accommodations cases in federal and state appellate courts across the nation. We also work with a nationwide team of consultants to oversee dockets of public accessibility cases and advise clients on a wide range of public accommodations audits and consulting projects.