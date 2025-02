Hunton’s skilled litigators focus on strategy over tactics, developing plans that are mindful of each client’s business and legal goals. Since our founding in 1901, Hunton has been a business-focused firm, an approach that we bring to today’s litigation climate. Our team of nearly 400 litigators draw upon decades of experience to handle all aspects of disputes with the goal of achieving successful results whether in the boardroom or a courtroom. We collaborate with clients to develop strategies that are comprehensive in scope and aligned with their needs. The firm’s representation does not exist in a vacuum, and we approach each matter within the larger context of client businesses.

We serve as national or worldwide coordinating counsel for many of our clients. We are engaged by corporations and other large entities across a broad range of matters—from providing advice and counsel about business disputes and torts to civil litigation, trial and appeal, when necessary. We are often engaged in “bet-the-company” cases, complex commercial disputes, multidistrict litigation and coordinated state law proceedings, as well as class actions. Our lawyers have the experience to handle cases that involve multiple adversaries in federal and state courts across the nation and abroad.

Our Team

We have litigated or arbitrated matters in domestic venues and international tribunals, including state courts, before multidistrict litigation panels, federal district and bankruptcy courts, the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice, and before arbitral bodies such as the American Arbitration Association. We understand the unique traits of each, and tailor our approach appropriately.

We aggressively and efficiently represent clients at different phases of their corporate life cycle in a wide range of industries. Whether representing a start-up in patent litigation or a Fortune 100 company in a bet-the-company class action, we apply the same principles of client-focused representation to achieve the desired result.

Publications such as The American Lawyer, National Law Journal, Chambers USA, Legal 500 United States, US News Best Lawyers and Global Investigations Review have recognized our practice and lawyers for their successful results and approach to client service. While we appreciate these honors, we measure success by the ultimate satisfaction of our clients.