Every sailor knows that a good knot will hold for years without unraveling, but can also be undone at a moments notice when the need arises. When it comes to legal solutions in the shipping and maritime industries — where unexpected accidents can give rise to complex challenges and ownership of a vessel or its cargo can change hands while the ship is still between ports — strength and flexibility are equally mandatory.
We have a robust admiralty and maritime law practice, focusing on litigation and advice matters in the United States. Our lawyers represent clients from every corner of the industry, including shippers, carriers, ship owners, stevedores, energy companies, cruise lines, non-vessel-operating common carriers, treasure salvors, terminal operators, shipyards, banks and financial companies, among others. From offices on both coasts, our experienced lawyers — including a former professional mariner and major port commissioner — work hand-in-hand to ensure that disputes are resolved quickly and effectively and that advice is provided promptly.
Our cross-disciplinary capabilities include the following:
- Litigation and arbitration involving claims for lost, damaged, delayed or hazardous cargo; claims arising out of collisions and allisions; wrongful death and personal injury; contract disputes; oil spills, pollution and product liability; in rem claims against vessels and other property; and complex marine insurance claims.
- Domestic and international regulatory counsel, including compliance with the US Ocean Shipping Reform Act; environmental law such as the Clean Water Act and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL); US Coast Guard and Homeland Security regulations such as the Maritime Transportation Security Act; and other shipping laws and policies.
Experience
- Represented foreign ocean carrier in federal court litigation involving breach of container leases and Rule B attachment of the carrier’s bank accounts to seek security for a judgment
- Represented large tobacco company in federal court litigation against an ocean carrier for the theft of several containers of cargo shipped in international commerce
- Represented salvor in federal court litigation involving in rem claim to gold salvaged from an 18th-century shipwreck
- Represented numerous parties in bid protests and claims related to contracts to repair US Navy vessels
- Represented foreign tobacco company in negotiations over a worldwide shipping contract with an ocean carrier
- Represented large international shipper of liquid cargo in negotiations over a 10-year charter party for a tank vessel
- Represented stevedores in negotiation of multiyear stevedoring contract with terminal operator
- Represented large US energy company in negotiations over terminal, stevedoring and towing agreements related to the importation of coal
- Advised US bank concerning ship’s mortgages and liens under the Commercial Instruments and Maritime Liens Act
- Represented manufacturer in negotiations with carriers and terminals involving river transportation of various products
