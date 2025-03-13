Every sailor knows that a good knot will hold for years without unraveling, but can also be undone at a moments notice when the need arises. When it comes to legal solutions in the shipping and maritime industries — where unexpected accidents can give rise to complex challenges and ownership of a vessel or its cargo can change hands while the ship is still between ports — strength and flexibility are equally mandatory.



We have a robust admiralty and maritime law practice, focusing on litigation and advice matters in the United States. Our lawyers represent clients from every corner of the industry, including shippers, carriers, ship owners, stevedores, energy companies, cruise lines, non-vessel-operating common carriers, treasure salvors, terminal operators, shipyards, banks and financial companies, among others. From offices on both coasts, our experienced lawyers — including a former professional mariner and major port commissioner — work hand-in-hand to ensure that disputes are resolved quickly and effectively and that advice is provided promptly.



Our cross-disciplinary capabilities include the following:

Litigation and arbitration involving claims for lost, damaged, delayed or hazardous cargo; claims arising out of collisions and allisions; wrongful death and personal injury; contract disputes; oil spills, pollution and product liability; in rem claims against vessels and other property; and complex marine insurance claims.

Domestic and international regulatory counsel, including compliance with the US Ocean Shipping Reform Act; environmental law such as the Clean Water Act and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL); US Coast Guard and Homeland Security regulations such as the Maritime Transportation Security Act; and other shipping laws and policies.

Experience