Advertising Litigation

The most enduring customer relationships are built on trust. For the overwhelming majority of businesses, this trust is created by making and marketing high-quality products and services in an open, truthful manner.

In today’s market, however, advertisers in every industry face intense scrutiny from federal and state regulators and law enforcement officials. Competitors and consumer plaintiffs have become increasingly sophisticated in their use of the Lanham Act, the rules of the National Advertising Division (NAD), and state consumer protection laws to pursue allegations of unfair and deceptive practices.

To help clients address these challenges, Hunton offers a strong bench of former federal and state regulators and law enforcement officials prepared to help businesses address and resolve even the most complex government investigations, competitor, and consumer lawsuits.

However, even the most effective counsel cannot always ensure that a dispute will not escalate. When disagreements can only be resolved in court, we deploy our skilled trial lawyers to represent clients before juries, district and appellate judges, and administrative panels. As a result, our experience is varied, useful, and indicative of our deep bench.