Led by a former state solicitor general, Hunton has an accomplished Issues and Appeals practice. We have represented clients in federal and state appellate courts nationwide, including in the Supreme Court of the United States and in every federal court of appeals. Among the firm’s lawyers are a former justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, a former judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and more than 30 who have clerked for federal and state appellate judges throughout the country, including US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Members of the team have received numerous accolades, including invitations to join the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the American Law Institute, as well as rankings in Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, the National Law Journal, Super Lawyers, and Virginia Business magazine.

Our Issues and Appeals team extracts the essence of a dispute and develops arguments on appeal, often collaborating with the firm’s or the client’s legal subject-matter experts. No time is too early to get an appellate lawyer onto the team. Our appellate lawyers are often engaged at the trial court level and before federal agencies, working seamlessly with trial and regulatory counsel to develop persuasive arguments, to craft compelling pre- and post-trial briefs, and to ensure that key arguments are preserved for appeal.

The practice group also provides independent assessments of litigation when the firm did not serve as trial counsel or when the firm is not lead counsel on appeal. We objectively evaluate the prospects of success on appeal and counsel our clients about which arguments are likely to yield the best results. We offer a fresh set of eyes on the best issues to pursue and how best to frame the case on appeal.

We are routinely involved in high-profile appeals. Representative experience, both in government and private practice, includes:

Supreme Court of the United States

Sackett v. EPA, 143 S. Ct. 1322 (2023) (represented amicus curiae in advancing an interpretation of the geographic reach of permitting requirements under the Clean Water Act that was adopted by the Supreme Court)

West Virginia v. EPA, 142 S.Ct. 420 (2022) (obtained reversal in landmark decision finding EPA exceeded its statutory authority under the “Major Questions Doctrine”)

Louisiana v. American Rivers, 142 S. Ct. 1347 (2022) (won first-of-its-kind stay of district court order vacating agency rule without making any finding that the rule is unlawful)

New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n Inc. v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022) (represented the Asian Pacific American Gun Owners Association in filing an amicus brief cited in concurring opinion)

US Army Corps of Engineers, et al. v. N. Plains Res. Council, et al., 141 S.Ct. 190 (2020) (won a stay of a nationwide injunction of a critical nationwide permit under the Clean Water Act)

County of Maui v. Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund, 139 S. Ct. 1164 (2020) (obtained certiorari and successfully argued for vacatur of lower court judgment requiring federal permit under Clean Water Act for discharge into navigable waters)

Currier v. Virginia, 138 S. Ct. 2144 (2018) (holding that criminal defendants waive their right to argue double jeopardy if they agree at the outset to multiple trials)

Christie v. Nat’l Collegiate Athletic Ass’n, 137 S. Ct. 2327 (2017) (lead counsel for five states as amici curiae successfully obtaining grant of certiorari, over opposition by the United States, in constitutional challenge to a federal statute concerning sports gambling)

Trump v. Int’l Refugee Assistance Project, 137 S. Ct. 2080 (2017) (authored Virginia’s amicus brief in the Supreme Court and the 4th Circuit supporting preliminary injunction against President Trump’s six-country travel ban, joined by 16 other state attorneys general)

Virginia v. LeBlanc, 137 S. Ct. 1726 (2017) (obtained summary reversal of 4th Circuit’s decision invalidating Virginia’s use of geriatric release to comply with 8th Amendment’s prohibition on life-without-parole sentences for juvenile nonhomicide offenders)

US Army Corps of Eng’rs v. Hawkes, 136 S. Ct. 1807 (2016) (lead counsel for 23 states as amici curiae supporting respondent’s successful position in case concerning the appealability of a determination by the US Army Corps that certain waters or lands are subject to federal jurisdiction)

Wittman v. Personhuballah, 136 S. Ct. 1732 (2016) (dismissing challenge to district court’s holding that Virginia’s Third Congressional District was a racial gerrymander)

Franchise Tax Bd. of Cal. v. Hyatt, 136 S. Ct. 1277 (2016) (lead counsel for 44 states as amici curiae supporting petitioner in case where Supreme Court divided evenly on question of a state’s sovereign immunity in courts of other states)

West Virginia v. EPA, 136 S. Ct. 1000 (2016) (successfully obtained, as lead counsel on behalf of 29 states and state agencies, first-ever stay from US Supreme Court of an agency rule while the merits of the rule are being reviewed in lower courts)

Michigan v. EPA, 135 S. Ct. 2699 (2015) (successfully represented electric utility petitioners in challenge to EPA’s failure to consider cost when deciding to regulate power plants)

C. State Bd. of Dental Exam’rs v. FTC, 135 S. Ct. 1101 (2015) (lead counsel for 23 states as amici curiae supporting petitioner in case concerning state action immunity under the federal antitrust statutes)

Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, 134 S. Ct. 2427 (2014) (successfully represented utility industry in securing vacatur in part of EPA regulations applying Clean Air Act permitting programs to “greenhouse gases”)

Abramski v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2259 (2014) (lead counsel for 26 states and Guam as amici curiae supporting petitioner in case involving the legality of straw-purchaser firearm sales)

EPA v. EME Homer City Generation, LP, 134 S. Ct. 1584 (2013) (successfully represented electric utility industry and individual industry petitioners in challenges to EPA’s interstate air pollution rules)

AEP, et al. v. Connecticut, et al., 131 S. Ct. 2527 (2011) (successful representation of petitioner in landmark climate-change nuisance lawsuit, achieving unanimous reversal of appellate court and dismissal of all claims on remand)

Aetna Health Inc. v. Davila, 124 S. Ct. 2488 (2004) (obtained reversal on grounds of complete pre-emption by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act)

Virginia v. Maryland, 540 U.S. 56 (2003) (won historic ruling that the Compact of 1785 gives Virginia the right to use the Potomac River without Maryland’s permission)

Federal Appeals Courts

District of Columbia Circuit

West Virginia v. EPA, No. 16-1363 (D.C. Cir. 2016) (en banc) (argued on behalf of 27 states in a case challenging EPA’s Clean Power Plan)

In re Murray Energy Corp., 788 F.3d 330 (D.C. Cir. 2015) (argued on behalf of 12 states as petitioner-intervenors that EPA should be prohibited from finalizing proposed Clean Power Plan rule)

Wannall v. Honeywell, Inc., 775 F.3d 425 (D.C. Cir. 2014) (successfully argued for affirmance of summary judgment in asbestos case based on plaintiff’s failure to adduce expert evidence sufficient to prove causation)

Conference Group, LLC v. FCC, 720 F.3d 957 (D.C. Cir. 2013) (successfully defended FCC order against challenge alleging failure to provide for notice and comment)

TC Ravenswood, LLC v. FERC, 705 F.3d 474 (D.C. Cir. 2013) (affirming FERC order upholding NYISO electric power market mitigation measures)

New York Regional Interconnect, Inc. v. FERC, 634 F.3d 581 (D.C. Cir. 2011) (dismissing challenge to FERC order that denied complaint concerning tariff transmission siting provisions)

Comcast Corp. v. FCC, 600 F.3d 642 (D.C. Cir. 2010) (successfully challenged FCC’s first attempt at a “net neutrality” order)

Globalstar, Inc. v. FCC, 564 F.3d 476 (D.C. Cir. 2009) (successfully defended FCC order reassigning block of electromagnetic spectrum against challenge alleging order was arbitrary and capricious)

