With offices strategically located in the US and around the world, Hunton Aviation is renowned for managing complex, high-value aviation matters. Chambers has praised us for being “engaged in prominent cross-border transactional work for institutional clients across industries, regularly assisting with sales, purchases and significant financing agreements for acquisition and refits of high-end aircrafts.” We are ranked Band One for Private Aircraft in Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide, recognized as a leading law firm in Aviation Finance (UK) by Chambers and Partners, and ranked as a leading law firm for Transport Finance and Leasing (UK) by Legal 500.

When aviation matters overlap with other business and regulatory concerns, we take full advantage of the experience of our lawyers in all practice areas to achieve our clients’ goals. Our key focus areas include:

Aircraft

From fixed wing, rotor, commercial (international and regional), military, and government aircraft, to corporate and business jets, to UAVs, engines, and parts—our team has detailed technical knowledge of aviation related assets, their operations, and the nuances that drive value and productivity.

Structured Asset Finance and Bonds

We represent a diverse range of clients, including airlines, lenders, arrangers, lessors, governments, and investors, in complex financial transactions. These transactions encompass tax-structured leases, syndicated and bilateral debt, export credit finance, PDP finance, sustainable financing, restructurings, secured financings, securitizations, and bond financing for airport improvements and other projects.

Leasing and Chartering

From sale and leasebacks to short- and long-term Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) agreements, we have extensive experience in financing and operating leases across jurisdictions worldwide. We serve some of the world’s largest airline fleets and structure engine leases for various clients, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), engine lessors, and start-up charter operators. Our experience includes preparing bespoke documentation for our lessor and airline clients, as well as negotiating sale and leaseback arrangements.

Litigation and Arbitration

For decades, we have tried and won aviation accident cases and commercial litigation for significant aviation sector companies, and defended toxic tort cases arising from work performed on aircraft and aircraft components for OEMs. However, we also bring a preventive perspective to our aviation litigation services, often helping clients to identify and implement practices and procedures to mitigate future liability risks before litigation arises.

Corporate

We understand the aviation and defense sector from all sides of a corporate transaction. Our experience includes counseling clients in the aviation, defense, and government services industry (e.g., OEMs, defense contractors, and related service providers) on target acquisition and assessment, due diligence analysis, financing, and managing transaction risks associated with government contractors and subcontractors.

Real Estate

We represent aviation clients in real estate transactions—both acquisition and disposition of real property in the aviation sector, as well as office, industrial, and retail leases, subleases, and ground leases—involving airport terminals and buildings, industrial warehouses, administrative and operational office space, on-airport retail space, hangars, cargo, aircraft maintenance and simulator training facilities, and other aviation-related space. We prepare and negotiate documents, perform due diligence, and assist with title insurance, surveys, entitlement reports, land use approvals, and environmental site assessments. Our market-leading real estate finance practice also advises on commercial loan facilities, including acquisition, construction, permanent, debtor-in-possession financing, mezzanine, and leasehold finance transactions.

Regulatory and Compliance

We provide comprehensive, strategic counsel on a breadth of regulatory matters, with a focus on aviation issues such as securities disclosure, corporate governance, NYSE-regulatory compliance, transactions, Rule 144A offerings, employment policies, and document retention. Our team has represented airlines, private aviation companies, aircraft owners, US public companies, high-net-worth individuals, government defense contractors, providers of commercial flight training services, investors, and independent infrastructure providers.

Privacy and Cybersecurity

A stand out leader in the field, our Chambers-ranked privacy and data security practice represents OEMs and lessors in the aviation sector, has assisted clients with responding to over 4,000 cybersecurity incidents and data breaches worldwide, and has handled some of the most significant global privacy and cybersecurity incidents. These include ransomware attacks, cyber extortion threats, deep fakes, denial‐of‐service attacks, credential stuffing/account takeovers, business email compromises, source code compromises, advanced persistent threats, and zero‐day vulnerability exploits. We manage incidents involving virtually every type of personal information, including information related to consumers, clients, users, vendors, and employees across the aviation industry.

Government Relations, Economic Development, and Strategic Communications

We have a full-service public affairs consultancy with extensive experience providing non-legal services to support the growth and success of airports, airlines, and the communities they serve. Our team, including a former leader at the US Department of Transportation, a former Virginia Secretary of Transportation, and a former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, has worked in the public and private sector to secure funding to support or expand airports, spaceports, and domestic and international route offerings; represents airports and their governing bodies before local and state legislatures and government entities; and leverages the presence of airports and commercial/passenger services to support major development projects.

Labor and Employment

Our labor and employment team has represented major airlines, airport authorities, government defense contractors, aerospace companies, logistics providers, and freight transportation companies. We handle union avoidance, election campaigns, union litigation, collective bargaining, and strikes. We develop and execute strategies regarding labor-management relations, including strategic workforce and business planning involving a unionized workforce, collective bargaining, grievance and arbitration proceedings, NLRB election matters, strike contingency planning and execution, and both traditional and non-traditional union organizing strategies, such as corporate campaigns and the rise of so-called “homegrown” unions.

Reorganization and Bankruptcy

We represent clients on both sides of the table in national air carrier bankruptcy cases. Our creditor work in airline bankruptcies is extensive and we also have advised clients as debtor’s counsel on debtor-in-possession financing and reorganization plans, as well as workouts and enforcement of security.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

We have extensive knowledge of the various sustainable fuel regimes around the globe. Our work includes negotiating offtake agreements and we have spoken and moderated at conferences including the Sustainable Skies World Summit.



