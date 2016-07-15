Hunton has been an influential presence in the legal airspace for decades.

As counselors to Howard Hughes, Jr., our lawyers fended off a 1947 Congressional investigation of the Hercules airplane (commonly known as the “Spruce Goose”) and guided the 1966 public offering of Hughes’s ownership in Trans World Airlines. Today, our firm provides a full range of legal advice to the aviation and aerospace industries in areas such as:

Aviation Finance Structuring

Corporate Finance, Transactions, Governance and Regulatory Compliance

Aviation Litigation

Bankruptcy Counsel

Airport Bond Financing

Competition, capital demands and change, including economic downturns and international terrorism, are among pressures and risks our clients face. Our experience includes managing these challenges with practical solutions for a range of clients including:

Airlines, aviation and aerospace companies

Aircraft manufacturers and component manufacturers

Aviation industry lenders and investors

Airport authorities

Facility operators

Our extensive industry background ranges from negotiating technology agreements and strategic transactions to complex international and public financings to defending manufacturers in product liability and toxic tort litigation.

Aviation Finance Structuring

We represent air carriers, lenders and investors in numerous complex financial transactions, including leveraged leases, debt offerings, restructurings, financings and securitizations. The range of our transactional work reflects the airline industry’s competitive evolution since deregulation and includes: