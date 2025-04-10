Hunton’s product liability and mass tort litigation team, which is ranked as a top national practice in Chambers USA (2024) and The Legal 500 (2024), has extensive experience defending claims alleging exposure to benzene and solvents. We represent and serve as national coordinating counsel for companies involved in benzene litigation, ranging from refineries to manufacturers sued for trace levels of benzene allegedly present in their products. Our trial lawyers understand the science and regulations surrounding benzene, and our experience enables us to advise on industry developments and successfully defend our clients across the country—including in plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions like California, Illinois, West Virginia and St. Louis, Missouri.

Our benzene lawyers have litigated cases involving environmental liability, product liability, occupational injuries and public nuisance, among others, with substantial experience defending claims involving allegations of cancer, neurologic harm, immune deficiency disorders, and other long-latency diseases. We have handled cases involving air, water, soil and fire/explosion-related exposures, and mass evacuations in which the facets of regulatory compliance, public relations and litigation issues are intertwined.

As national coordinating counsel for manufacturer defendants, we have developed and implemented a cross-jurisdictional strategy for cases pending across the US, including managing local counsel, coordinating consistent discovery responses, and working closely with the company to ensure that its litigation strategy matches its corporate strategy and goals. Our representative experience includes: