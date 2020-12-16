Hunton’s product liability and mass tort litigation team, ranked as a top national practice in Chambers USA (2024) and The Legal 500 (2024), represents companies of all sizes in preparing for and defending litigation arising from COVID-19 exposure. In response to the pandemic, Hunton has developed an integrated and interdisciplinary team that joins the experience and courtroom talent of our mass tort litigators with our OSHA and employment law lawyers to provide full service legal advice and response to workplace exposure incidents, claims mitigation strategy development and defense of claims.

Our team is knowledgeable on the interplay between workplace issues and potential tort risk, wrongful death and personal injury defense, public nuisance claims, and a host of other issues. We have conducted litigation risk analyses for some of the biggest companies in the world, and are on the front lines actively defending companies in the first wave of COVID-19 litigation. Our proven track record of success includes recently obtaining dismissal of a high-profile COVID-19 federal lawsuit against a national meat processing company and defeating a request for injunctive relief, while navigating the constantly changing, and sometimes conflicting, landscape of executive orders and federal, state and local guidance. This groundbreaking victory was recognized in The American Lawyer’s Litigator of the Week feature.

Below are some of the areas in which we can help companies mitigate against litigation claims risk and defend a claim related to COVID-19: