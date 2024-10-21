Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Home
- > Services
- > Litigation
-
Overview
Class action and multidistrict litigation raise a host of complex legal, factual, procedural and strategic issues for clients, and these types of cases demand experienced counsel. And the stakes are almost never higher than in class action litigation. We have successfully represented clients in federal and state class actions throughout the United States, involving most of the firm's offices and substantive practice areas. Our trial lawyers also regularly litigate cases transferred and coordinated pursuant to the federal multidistrict litigation statute, 28 U.S.C. § 1407. The scope of our practice includes:
- Antitrust. Our antitrust lawyers have broad, in-depth experience handling class actions involving price-fixing, monopolization and other antitrust claims. Our clients include major oil, paper and corrugated container, meat packing, rental car, health care, and consumer product companies, among others. The firm has achieved success in obtaining early dismissal of class action suits, denial of class certification (which is particularly rare in price-fixing cases) or favorable settlements.
- Consumer Litigation. The firm has represented clients in all types of class action suits brought on behalf of consumers. These cases have involved alleged statutory violations such as unfair trade practices, consumer protection, mortgage lending, false advertising, TCPA, and the Uniform Commercial Code, as well as common law claims. In many cases, the firm has successfully defeated plaintiffs’ attempts to certify nationwide classes, obtained dismissal by way of dispositive motion or negotiated favorable settlements for its clients.
- Data Breach Class Actions. The firm has represented numerous clients in putative class actions involving data breaches and cyber-security issues, and has been at the forefront of this emerging area of the law.
- Employment/Employee Benefits. On behalf of a diverse group of clients — including food processors, railroads, manufacturers, telecommunications carriers, school boards and cruise ship operators — the firm's lawyers have handled class actions involving claims asserted under Title VII, ERISA, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and similar federal and state statutes. We have tried a number of such class action cases to verdict and understand the unique issues that arise in a class action trial.
- Environmental/Toxic Tort. The firm has a long history representing clients in environmental matters. That work includes the defense of toxic tort and environmental class actions and multidistrict litigation involving oil pipeline spills, chemical run-off, pollutant release, climate change, personal injury, and Superfund clean-up.
- Product Liability/Mass Tort. We have a dedicated team of trial lawyers experienced in defending product liability and mass tort claims. It has represented or currently represents clients in class actions and multidistrict litigation involving claims related to, among others, asbestos exposure, consumer appliances and electronics, pharmaceutical products such as the diet drug known as “Fen-Phen,” medical devices and implants, fire-retardant plywood siding, and automobile tires.
- Securities Litigation. The firm has handled securities class action and multidistrict litigation throughout the United States, on behalf of issuers, underwriters, indenture trustees, banks and other clients. These cases have involved claims related to initial public offerings, issuance of securities following mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, tax shelter investments, secondary market transactions, and taxable municipal bonds. As with our other practice areas, the firm's representation of its clients in these matters has often resulted in dismissal of the claims, denial of class certification or favorable settlements.
- Telecommunications. We have represented what is today the country’s leading wireless telephone company in several class action lawsuits challenging its billing and marketing practices. All of the lawsuits were either dismissed or discontinued after denial of class certification or settled on favorable terms.
Insights
Legal Updates
- October 21, 2024Legal Update
- November 18, 2015Legal Update
- May 20, 2015Legal Update
- September 15, 2014Legal Update
- July 11, 2014Legal Update
- July 22, 2013Legal Update
Publications
- Spring 2024Newsletter
- January/February 2017Publication
- June 3, 2016Publication
- April 25, 2016Publication
- April 5, 2016Publication
- February 26, 2016Publication
- January 2016Publication
- October 20, 2015Publication
- July 14, 2015Publication
- May 7, 2015Publication
- January 17, 2014Publication
- December 2013Publication
- September 6, 2013Publication
- August 19, 2013Publication
- August 12, 2013Publication
- 2009Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesApril 24, 2024
News
- February 20, 2025News
- February 14, 2025News
- February 10, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- January 27, 2025News
- January 15, 2025News
- January 2, 2025News
- December 17, 2024News
- December 11, 2024News
- November 21, 2024News
- November 8, 2024News
- October 30, 2024News
- September 19, 2024News
- News
- News
- June 26, 2024News
- June 11, 2024News
- May 30, 2024News
- March 25, 2024News
- December 22, 2023News
- December 18, 2023News
- October 23, 2023News
- October 6, 2023News
- September 18, 2023News
- August 21, 2023News
- July 24, 2023News
- June 26, 2023News
- April 24, 2023News
- February 10, 2023News
- November 1, 2022News
- October 24, 2022News
- September 21, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- July 19, 2022News
- June 24, 2022News
- February 15, 2022News
- February 15, 2022News
- February 8, 2022News
- January 10, 2022News
- November 1, 2021News
- September 22, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- July 12, 2021News
- July 1, 2021News
- June 24, 2021News
- February 3, 2021News
- November 13, 2020News
- May 12, 2020News
- September 18, 2019News
- August 15, 2019News
- June 26, 2019News
- June 11, 2019News
- August 15, 2018News
- September 18, 2017News
- June 9, 2017News
- June 5, 2017News
- January 30, 2017News
- September 20, 2016News
- April 15, 2016News
- January 27, 2016News
- January 11, 2016News
- November 12, 2015News
- October 12, 2015News
- August 25, 2015News
- July 13, 2015News
- December 29, 2014News
- December 9, 2014News
- November 3, 2014News
- November 3, 2014News
- July 31, 2014News
- May 23, 2014News
- May 21, 2014News
- January 27, 2014News
- December 10, 2012News
- August 14, 2012News
- April, 4, 2012News
- September 29, 2010News
- July 1, 2008News
Contacts
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews