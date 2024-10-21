Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation

Class action and multidistrict litigation raise a host of complex legal, factual, procedural and strategic issues for clients, and these types of cases demand experienced counsel. And the stakes are almost never higher than in class action litigation. We have successfully represented clients in federal and state class actions throughout the United States, involving most of the firm's offices and substantive practice areas. Our trial lawyers also regularly litigate cases transferred and coordinated pursuant to the federal multidistrict litigation statute, 28 U.S.C. § 1407. The scope of our practice includes:

Antitrust. Our antitrust lawyers have broad, in-depth experience handling class actions involving price-fixing, monopolization and other antitrust claims. Our clients include major oil, paper and corrugated container, meat packing, rental car, health care, and consumer product companies, among others. The firm has achieved success in obtaining early dismissal of class action suits, denial of class certification (which is particularly rare in price-fixing cases) or favorable settlements.

Consumer Litigation. The firm has represented clients in all types of class action suits brought on behalf of consumers. These cases have involved alleged statutory violations such as unfair trade practices, consumer protection, mortgage lending, false advertising, TCPA, and the Uniform Commercial Code, as well as common law claims. In many cases, the firm has successfully defeated plaintiffs' attempts to certify nationwide classes, obtained dismissal by way of dispositive motion or negotiated favorable settlements for its clients.

Data Breach Class Actions. The firm has represented numerous clients in putative class actions involving data breaches and cyber-security issues, and has been at the forefront of this emerging area of the law.

Employment/Employee Benefits. On behalf of a diverse group of clients — including food processors, railroads, manufacturers, telecommunications carriers, school boards and cruise ship operators — the firm's lawyers have handled class actions involving claims asserted under Title VII, ERISA, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and similar federal and state statutes. We have tried a number of such class action cases to verdict and understand the unique issues that arise in a class action trial.

Environmental/Toxic Tort. The firm has a long history representing clients in environmental matters. That work includes the defense of toxic tort and environmental class actions and multidistrict litigation involving oil pipeline spills, chemical run-off, pollutant release, climate change, personal injury, and Superfund clean-up.

Product Liability/Mass Tort. We have a dedicated team of trial lawyers experienced in defending product liability and mass tort claims. It has represented or currently represents clients in class actions and multidistrict litigation involving claims related to, among others, asbestos exposure, consumer appliances and electronics, pharmaceutical products such as the diet drug known as "Fen-Phen," medical devices and implants, fire-retardant plywood siding, and automobile tires.

Securities Litigation. The firm has handled securities class action and multidistrict litigation throughout the United States, on behalf of issuers, underwriters, indenture trustees, banks and other clients. These cases have involved claims related to initial public offerings, issuance of securities following mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, tax shelter investments, secondary market transactions, and taxable municipal bonds. As with our other practice areas, the firm's representation of its clients in these matters has often resulted in dismissal of the claims, denial of class certification or favorable settlements.

Telecommunications. We have represented what is today the country's leading wireless telephone company in several class action lawsuits challenging its billing and marketing practices. All of the lawsuits were either dismissed or discontinued after denial of class certification or settled on favorable terms.