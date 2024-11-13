With its nationwide experience and newsworthy wins, Hunton has one of the top commercial litigation teams in the country, having litigated and/or arbitrated in each of the 50 states and in many foreign countries. Our diverse team has the collective knowledge, skill, and experience necessary to help you identify and manage potential risks, respond to existing or threatened litigation, and pursue advantageous resolution in any venue. Clients have distinguished us for having the “manpower and experienced [lawyers] who can handle the most sophisticated and high-end litigation.” (Chambers USA, 2018)

Our litigation lawyers regularly handle litigation matters in the financial services, healthcare, energy, construction, aviation, consumer products and retail industries. We pride ourselves on our ability to tailor our strategy to your specific situation. Our commercial litigation docket regularly includes class action defense, commercial contractual disputes, white collar defense, administrative matters and investigations, lease disputes and appellate motions.

Trial Lawyers

Hunton’s litigation team has a remarkable track record of success trying both civil and criminal cases around the world. Our broad trial experience is critical to our ability to deliver strategic, creative and effective legal services that only comes from intimate knowledge of the inner workings of a courtroom. Our litigators partner with our substantive experts to litigate antitrust, patent, securities, environmental, products liability, transactional, real estate and other cases requiring specialized knowledge. Because collaboration with lawyers across our offices is embedded in our culture, we are able to draw efficiently upon talented lawyers with the precise skill sets our clients need.

Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation

Our lawyers have successfully represented clients in federal and state class actions throughout the United States, involving most of the firm's offices and substantive practice areas. The scope of our class action practice includes antitrust, consumer litigation, data breach class actions, employment/employee benefits, environmental/toxic tort, product liability/mass tort and securities litigation. Our class action successes include decisive wins accomplished through motion work, jury trials, arbitrations, and federal appeals—with subject matter spanning from wage-and-hour class actions to environmental issues to insurance coverage—and cases won from Florida to California, on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. Our lawyers have handled multidistrict litigation matters throughout the United States, for energy companies, banks, manufacturers, and other clients.

Strategic National Counsel

As a result of our pragmatic approach to delivering best-in-class litigation services, several Fortune 100 clients have engaged us as national litigation counsel. As national counsel, we develop a deep understanding of your business goals and strategies, and adapt our litigation strategies accordingly. We invest substantial resources to understanding your litigation portfolio and cadence, working to handle each case as part of a larger coordinated strategy rather than approaching it in a vacuum. We often manage the entire litigation process, including retaining and managing local counsel, retaining experts and the collection, and managing and producing company documents. We work with your risk management personnel to develop business systems and internal practices that help you avoid future litigation.

Second Opinion Program

Should litigation become unavoidable, we draw upon our deep bench of talent to work collaboratively with the client and across our various offices and practice groups to best accomplish the client’s business goals. We perform docket reviews to give clients a “second opinion” on existing litigation, with the goal of identifying alternative strategies, triaging cases and reducing caseloads. We craft creative alternative fee arrangements that align risk and reward with our clients, and we will serve as national coordinating counsel to hire and manage local co-counsel when that is more cost-effective. The firm’s robust litigation support offerings and investment in technology enable us to streamline discovery and trial preparation, and to present a compelling story to judges and juries.

We are most valuable when we develop long-term partnerships involving: (i) regular investments of time and resources to understand your specific business and industry; (ii) consistent client service team representation; (iii) clear communication protocols; and (iv) the alignment of economic and institutional interests. We have used such partnerships to provide budget predictability for legal departments, reduce legal fees for recurring matters, reduce the number of litigation events encountered by clients, reduce the average settlement costs of litigation, streamline risk management systems, and better position the legal department’s lawyers as strategic advisors to their internal business clients.