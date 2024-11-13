Commercial Litigation
Hunton is recognized as one of the “Best Law Firms in Complex Commercial Litigation” by BTI Litigation Outlook, 2022
- Home
- > Services
- > Litigation
-
Overview
With its nationwide experience and newsworthy wins, Hunton has one of the top commercial litigation teams in the country, having litigated and/or arbitrated in each of the 50 states and in many foreign countries. Our diverse team has the collective knowledge, skill, and experience necessary to help you identify and manage potential risks, respond to existing or threatened litigation, and pursue advantageous resolution in any venue. Clients have distinguished us for having the “manpower and experienced [lawyers] who can handle the most sophisticated and high-end litigation.” (Chambers USA, 2018)
Our litigation lawyers regularly handle litigation matters in the financial services, healthcare, energy, construction, aviation, consumer products and retail industries. We pride ourselves on our ability to tailor our strategy to your specific situation. Our commercial litigation docket regularly includes class action defense, commercial contractual disputes, white collar defense, administrative matters and investigations, lease disputes and appellate motions.
Trial Lawyers
Hunton’s litigation team has a remarkable track record of success trying both civil and criminal cases around the world. Our broad trial experience is critical to our ability to deliver strategic, creative and effective legal services that only comes from intimate knowledge of the inner workings of a courtroom. Our litigators partner with our substantive experts to litigate antitrust, patent, securities, environmental, products liability, transactional, real estate and other cases requiring specialized knowledge. Because collaboration with lawyers across our offices is embedded in our culture, we are able to draw efficiently upon talented lawyers with the precise skill sets our clients need.
Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
Our lawyers have successfully represented clients in federal and state class actions throughout the United States, involving most of the firm's offices and substantive practice areas. The scope of our class action practice includes antitrust, consumer litigation, data breach class actions, employment/employee benefits, environmental/toxic tort, product liability/mass tort and securities litigation. Our class action successes include decisive wins accomplished through motion work, jury trials, arbitrations, and federal appeals—with subject matter spanning from wage-and-hour class actions to environmental issues to insurance coverage—and cases won from Florida to California, on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. Our lawyers have handled multidistrict litigation matters throughout the United States, for energy companies, banks, manufacturers, and other clients.
Strategic National Counsel
As a result of our pragmatic approach to delivering best-in-class litigation services, several Fortune 100 clients have engaged us as national litigation counsel. As national counsel, we develop a deep understanding of your business goals and strategies, and adapt our litigation strategies accordingly. We invest substantial resources to understanding your litigation portfolio and cadence, working to handle each case as part of a larger coordinated strategy rather than approaching it in a vacuum. We often manage the entire litigation process, including retaining and managing local counsel, retaining experts and the collection, and managing and producing company documents. We work with your risk management personnel to develop business systems and internal practices that help you avoid future litigation.
Second Opinion Program
Should litigation become unavoidable, we draw upon our deep bench of talent to work collaboratively with the client and across our various offices and practice groups to best accomplish the client’s business goals. We perform docket reviews to give clients a “second opinion” on existing litigation, with the goal of identifying alternative strategies, triaging cases and reducing caseloads. We craft creative alternative fee arrangements that align risk and reward with our clients, and we will serve as national coordinating counsel to hire and manage local co-counsel when that is more cost-effective. The firm’s robust litigation support offerings and investment in technology enable us to streamline discovery and trial preparation, and to present a compelling story to judges and juries.
We are most valuable when we develop long-term partnerships involving: (i) regular investments of time and resources to understand your specific business and industry; (ii) consistent client service team representation; (iii) clear communication protocols; and (iv) the alignment of economic and institutional interests. We have used such partnerships to provide budget predictability for legal departments, reduce legal fees for recurring matters, reduce the number of litigation events encountered by clients, reduce the average settlement costs of litigation, streamline risk management systems, and better position the legal department’s lawyers as strategic advisors to their internal business clients.
Insights
Legal Updates
- Legal Update
- June 8, 2023Legal Update
- September 15, 2022Legal Update
- December 16, 2021Legal Update
- October 12, 2020Legal Update
- September 21, 2020Legal Update
- August 21, 2020Legal Update
- July 14, 2020Legal Update
- April 27, 2020Legal Update
- April 1, 2020Legal Update
- March 27, 2020Legal Update
- March 18, 2020Legal Update
- March 17, 2020Legal Update
- March 12, 2020Legal Update
- February 22, 2018Legal Update
- April 7, 2017Legal Update
- June 2, 2016Legal Update
- March 23, 2016Legal Update
- December 15, 2015Legal Update
- September/October 2015Legal Update
- May 28, 2015Legal Update
- May 20, 2015Legal Update
- March 26, 2015Legal Update
- December 1, 2014Legal Update
- July 11, 2014Legal Update
- July 8, 2014Legal Update
- April 25, 2014Legal Update
Events
Publications
- December 17, 2024Publication
- January 2022Publication
- August 27, 2021Publication
- July- August 2021Publication
- November 2, 2020Publication
- July 24, 2020Publication
- July 24, 2020Publication
- March 24, 2020Publication
- August 14, 2019Publication
- Fall 2017Publication
- November 3, 2014Publication
- Fall 2014Publication
News
- March 31, 2025News
- March 10, 2025News
- February 20, 2025News
- February 10, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- January 7, 2025News
- December 23, 2024News
- November 21, 2024News
- November 20, 2024News
- October 25, 2024News
- September 27, 2024News
- September 23, 2024Media Mention
- September 22, 2024Media Mention
- September 18, 2024Media Mention
- September 17, 2024Media Mention
- August 28, 2024News
- News
- News
- June 24, 2024News
- June 12, 2024News
- June 11, 2024News
- June 6, 2024News
- May 30, 2024News
- May 28, 2024News
- April 25, 2024News
- April 1, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 14, 2024News
- February 21, 2024News
- January 22, 2024News
- December 22, 2023News
- November 10, 2023News
- October 25, 2023News
- October 12, 2023News
- October 6, 2023News
- September 18, 2023News
- September 14, 2023News
- September 14, 2023News
- September 11, 2023News
- September 7, 2023News
- September 1, 2023News
- August 21, 2023News
- August 18, 2023News
- July 24, 2023News
- June 21, 2023News
- June 13, 2023News
- June 8, 2023News
- June 1, 2023News
- March 16, 2023News
- March 15, 2023News
- February 28, 2023News
- February 17, 2023News
- January 23, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- November 1, 2022News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 11, 2022News
- September 21, 2022News
- September 12, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- August 15, 2022News
- July 19, 2022News
- July 5, 2022News
- June 9, 2022News
- June 1, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- November 17, 2021News
- October 27, 2021News
- October 21, 2021News
- October 12, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- July 12, 2021News
- July 1, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- December 16, 2020News
- November 20, 2020News
- November 13, 2020News
- November 13, 2020News
- November 11, 2020News
- October 14, 2020News
- September 1, 2020News
- July 13, 2020News
- May 12, 2020News
- April 27, 2020News
- November 1, 2019News
- September 30, 2019News
- September 18, 2019News
- August 23, 2019News
- August 15, 2019News
- June 26, 2019News
- June 11, 2019News
- May 13, 2019News
- April 25, 2019News
- March 28, 2019News
- August 15, 2018News
- August 13, 2018News
- March 12, 2018News
- February 19. 2018News
- November 1, 2017News
- August 3, 2017News
- June 14, 2017News
- June 5, 2017News
- April 21, 2017News
- March 8, 2017News
- January 19, 2017News
- November 7, 2016News
- November 1, 2016News
- September 22, 2016News
- May 27, 2016News
- April 22, 2016News
- March 4, 2016News
- November 30, 2015News
- November 9, 2015News
- November 2, 2015News
- May 19, 2015News
- April 27, 2015News
- March 13, 2015News
- March 6, 2015News
- January 22, 2015News
- December 9, 2014News
- November 3, 2014News
- May 23, 2014News
- May 1, 2014News
- March 21, 2014News
- March 7, 2014News
- January 9, 2014News
Contact
Highlights
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews