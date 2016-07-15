Construction and Engineering Litigation

Hunton’s construction and engineering team has experience litigating virtually every type of construction dispute. From numerous multi-family projects representing building suppliers to large commercial projects representing owners, contractors and materialmen, we are well positioned to provide advice before disputes begin and to prosecute or defend your interests once litigation commences. Our experience permits us to proactively manage construction disputes. We work with inside counsel and outside consultants to achieve cost-effective results.

More particularly, our firm provides construction- and engineering-related services in the following areas:

Construction Counseling

With the goal of avoiding disputes and the attendant costs of litigation, we advise our construction clients on various issues, including:

Negotiating and drafting agreements, subcontracts, purchase orders, construction management services and joint venture agreements

Drafting and negotiating engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements, particularly in the area of power plant development and related equipment

The interplay between and among the various AIA ® families of documents

Insurance and surety matters

Administering design and engineering agreements, including “fast-track,” fixed-price, cost-plus, design-build, build-to-suit and joint venture contracts

Advising contractors and lenders in the construction process

Managing construction projects to avoid or minimize future claims

Construction Claims and Litigation

If disputes become unavoidable, we have extensive experience in preparing, analyzing, defending and prosecuting virtually all types of construction claims. We have handled trials and appeals in construction cases in state and federal courts across the country. Many construction disputes are resolved in arbitration or by alternative dispute resolution, which provides a less formal setting but requires experienced counsel. We have extensive experience with these processes, including: