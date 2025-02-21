Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation
Seamless, Multifaceted Team Addressing Consumer Compliance, Regulatory Matters and Litigation
- Home
- > Services
- > Litigation
-
Overview
The financial services industry faces challenges on multiple fronts as it seeks to address issues resulting from the advent of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the rejuvenated compliance expectations and proliferation of enforcement actions brought by prudential regulators; the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); the Federal Trade Commission (FTC); the Department of Justice (DOJ), including the US Trustee; state agencies; state attorneys general; and class actions brought by civil litigants and consumer groups. We have a broad range of experience and strive to obtain the best possible outcomes for our clients.
Experience
- Represented a major financial institution in investigations commenced by the Department of Justice’s Executive Office of the United States Trustee into client's practices respecting consumer bankruptcies
- Represented a credit card issuer in nationwide consumer class action alleging miscalculation of interest on consumer and small business accounts
- Represented Fortune 50 bank in connection with alleged $100 million advance fee prime bank fraud
- Addressed what is believed to be the first Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) action pursued after the advent of the CFPB
- Addressed a number of examination findings involving multiple bank regulatory agencies alleging unfair, deceptive or abusive acts or practices (UDAAP)
- Represented client in connection with its decision to bring cause of action challenging the constitutionality of the Dodd-Frank Act
- Obtained dismissal for bank of claims for alleged breach of fiduciary duties, fraud and unfair trade practices
- Drafted and assisted with the operational implementation of a compliant compensation structure and policy for numerous mortgage originators
- Defended various enforcement actions undertaken by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for violations of the FTC Act and UDAAP related to third-party processors
- Obtained change of control approvals in connection with the purchase and sale of mortgage entities
- Advised and represented clients in connection with federal and state fair debt collection practices issues
- Represented financial institutions and mortgage bankers in connection with consumer protection investigations initiated by state and federal agencies
- Succeeded in convincing the OCC to decline to prohibit, suspend and remove a law firm from representation of financial institutions
- Represented clients in numerous successful civil money penalty defenses involving allegations of insider abuse under Regulation O, Sections 23A and B of the Affiliates Act, and the legal lending limit
Insights
Legal Updates
- February 21, 2025Legal Update
- February 3, 2025Legal Update
- July 23, 2024Legal Update
- March 18, 2024Legal Update
- April 28, 2023Legal Update
- October 24, 2022Legal Update
- March 18, 2022Legal Update
- December 14, 2021Legal Update
- July 7, 2021Legal Update
- May 10, 2021Legal Update
- April 12, 2021Legal Update
- October 23, 2020Legal Update
- October 22, 2020Legal Update
- October 21, 2020Legal Update
- October 9, 2020Legal Update
- September 21, 2020Legal Update
- August 19, 2020Legal Update
- June 26, 2020Legal Update
- May 18, 2020Legal Update
- April 22, 2020Legal Update
- April 7, 2020Legal Update
- March 23, 2020Legal Update
- February 12, 2020Legal Update
- June 18, 2019Legal Update
- May 22, 2019Legal Update
- April 23, 2019Legal Update
- February 13, 2019Legal Update
- January 30, 2019Legal Update
- September 25, 2018Legal Update
- July 3, 2018Legal Update
- June 26, 2018Legal Update
- June 8, 2018Legal Update
- June 7, 2018Legal Update
- May 31, 2018Legal Update
- April 30, 2018Legal Update
- March 13, 2018Legal Update
- February 21, 2017Legal Update
- February 21, 2018Legal Update
- February 12, 2018Legal Update
- January 9, 2018Legal Update
- October 17, 2017Legal Update
- October 5, 2017Legal Update
- September 27, 2017Legal Update
- September 21, 2017Legal Update
- September 13, 2017Legal Update
- September 8, 2017Legal Update
- September 7, 2017Legal Update
- August 30, 2017Legal Update
- August 29, 2017Legal Update
- August 23, 2017Legal Update
- August 17, 2017Legal Update
- August 7, 2017Legal Update
- July 31, 2017Legal Update
- July 27, 2017Legal Update
- July 25, 2017Legal Update
- July 17, 2017Legal Update
- May 18, 2017Legal Update
- May 11, 2017Legal Update
- April 20, 2017Legal Update
- April 13, 2017Legal Update
- April 12, 2017Legal Update
- March 22, 2017Legal Update
- March 13, 2017Legal Update
- January 31, 2017Legal Update
- July 18, 2016Legal Update
- May 17, 2016Legal Update
- September 24, 2015Legal Update
- June 3, 2015Legal Update
- June 1, 2015Legal Update
- November 27, 2013Legal Update
- June 26, 2013Legal Update
Events
- September 25, 2024Event
- November 10, 2020Event
- June 3, 2020Event
- May 21, 2020Event
- December 1, 2016Event
- May 3, 2016Event
Publications
- September 2020Publication
- July 22, 2019Publication
- July 9, 2019Publication
- May 21, 2019Publication
- October 31, 2018Publication
- November/December 2018Publication
- October 25, 2017Publication
- October 4, 2017Publication
- September 2017PublicationForeseeable Harm Is Not Enough: Supreme Court Rejects Eleventh Circuit’s Relaxed Interpretation of Proximate Cause for Lending Discrimination Claims, Banking Law Journal
- September 2017Publication
- September 2017Publication
- July 21, 2017Publication
- June 9, 2017Publication
- December 18, 2015Publication
- August 19, 2013Publication
News
- April 29, 2024News
- September 5, 2018News
- January 30, 2018Media Mention
- March 8, 2017News
- July 13, 2015News
- June 19, 2014News
- May 19, 2014News
Contacts
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 7 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 2024-09-25Event