Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation

The financial services industry faces challenges on multiple fronts as it seeks to address issues resulting from the advent of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the rejuvenated compliance expectations and proliferation of enforcement actions brought by prudential regulators; the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); the Federal Trade Commission (FTC); the Department of Justice (DOJ), including the US Trustee; state agencies; state attorneys general; and class actions brought by civil litigants and consumer groups. We have a broad range of experience and strive to obtain the best possible outcomes for our clients.

Experience