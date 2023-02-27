Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation

Hunton is uniquely qualified to represent clients in the assessment, investigation and litigation of matters arising from cybersecurity and data breach incidents. The firm has assisted clients with more than 2,000 data breaches and cybersecurity events worldwide and has defended our clients in some of the largest, most high-profile litigations. We assist our clients with every aspect of an information security event, including (i) directing incident investigations; (ii) retaining and overseeing cybersecurity consultants; (iii) mitigating financial loss and loss of confidential information; (iv) coordinating notification to affected individuals; (v) setting up call centers and training call center personnel; (vi) preparing for litigation, including advising on retention obligations; (vii) engaging with law enforcement officials and other government (federal, state and overseas) regulators; and (viii) defending resulting enforcement actions and litigation.

We regularly serve as liaisons to the FBI, US Secret Service, US Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general on behalf of our clients in these matters. We also routinely engage on our clients’ behalf with foreign data protection authorities in their investigations and enforcement actions. Our lawyers have represented clients throughout the US in federal and state courts, and globally before regulatory agencies and in alternative dispute resolution proceedings. These matters arise out of data security events asserted by regulators, consumers, our clients’ business partners and other parties. Our experience assisting clients with highly complex, large-scale cybersecurity events is internationally acclaimed.

Our lawyers work as part of a multidisciplinary team that is frequently involved immediately after a cybersecurity incident to help clients evaluate and manage all aspects of the event, often with our lawyers leading the investigation, coordinating the global legal analysis and notification to affected individuals and regulators, and generally coordinating the panoply of incident response activities. Information security matters implicate multiple risks and response issues. Because of that complexity, we represent our clients with an interdisciplinary and coordinated team that includes our internationally recognized Privacy and Cybersecurity practice.

Representative experience includes the following: