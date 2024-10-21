Discovery and E-Discovery

Discovery has long been one of the most important and expensive components of litigation. Although historically paper and hard-copy file driven, today the vast bulk of discovery is electronic based — email, electronic documents, spreadsheets, databases, social media and data in the cloud. With the significant increase in the volume of electronic data held by companies over the last 20 years, discovery, particularly e-discovery, has become even more significant to the outcome and cost of litigation. There has been a proliferation of systems, software and vendors to assist with e-discovery complexities. Hunton has extensive experience assisting clients with discovery, including the use of new tools and contacts with key players in the e-discovery “space.”

Managing the discovery process for the most effective and efficient outcome requires good lawyering — the right strategy, well-chosen tactics and disciplined execution. Effective discovery counsel incorporate a thorough knowledge of the client’s information environment with the evidentiary needs of the case (both offensive and defensive) and use that knowledge to issue and respond to discovery, successfully negotiate discovery with opposing counsel and prosecute and defend discovery motions before magistrates and judges. While tight management of the discovery process is important, what is even more important, and can lead to even greater cost savings, is effective lawyering on the front end to limit the scope and burdensomeness of discovery. The least expensive document to review is the one that is defined during the meet and confer process as being outside the realm of discoverable information.

Our discovery practice leaders have been closely involved for over 20 years in the discovery and management of electronically stored information. Our dedicated team has a deep understanding of evolving legal requirements and significant experience assisting clients in meeting the challenge of building a defensible discovery process, while at the same time reducing cost. Our team has built its practice by being selected to provide discovery and data management services through nationwide RFPs, assisting other firm practice groups in the coordination of discovery in their matters and serving as repeat discovery counsel in cases being led by other firms. We advise our clients on emerging issues and trends impacting electronic discovery, including social networking, cloud computing and machine-based document coding.

In our engagements as national discovery counsel and discovery-coordinating counsel, we have achieved successful partnerships with clients, reducing legal risks and costs by taking the following general approach: