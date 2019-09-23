Hunton's lawyers have broad and diverse experience in litigation involving private wealth and fiduciary disputes. Our lawyers have represented individuals, executors, trustees, partnerships, corporations, banks, trust companies, other financial institutions, charities and foundations, as plaintiffs, defendants and stakeholders, in a wide variety of litigation matters, including:

Will and trust contests

Litigation between executors or trustees and beneficiaries regarding fiduciary duties

Suits regarding trust accountings

Suits to construe wills and trusts

Suits to modify, terminate and reform trusts

Suits to substitute or remove trustees and executors

Proceedings to transfer trust administration to another state

Federal tax disputes

Litigation between financial institutions and their customers regarding fiduciary duties

Our fiduciary litigation attorneys represent clients in all aspects of disputes, including administrative issues, breach of fiduciary duty, and settlement of complex estates and trusts. We also represent beneficiaries relating to their interests in estates and trusts, including tax issues.

From our representation of the many complex issues in the Howard Hughes, Jr. estate to the handling of pro bono matters, our lawyers manage cases from the most sophisticated to the most basic. Our lawyers have established a reputation for protecting our clients' interests.

Additionally, the lawyers in our fiduciary litigation practice include members of the firm’s private wealth advisors practice and the firm's litigation team. They have extensive trial experience in probate and other state trial courts and federal courts, as well as extensive appellate experience. These teams frequently are assisted by firm lawyers in other areas of law to the extent such detailed knowledge is required in the litigation. By bringing together experienced lawyers from each of these practice disciplines, Hunton is able to provide cost-effective representation that combines the substantive experience of our private wealth advisors practice with the trial skills of our litigation team.