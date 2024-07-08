Financial Services Litigation

The financial sector is the hub of the global economy, driving opportunity worldwide and touching on almost all aspects of business in the US. As financial services evolve, so do the industry’s opportunities and challenges.

Hunton provides sophisticated representation to financial services clients facing complex litigation and investigations.

Our financial services litigators have decades of experience representing clients in business-to-business, government, and consumer litigation. In partnering with our clients to prevent and resolve disputes, our lawyers draw on Hunton’s across-the-board knowledge of the financial services industry, its products and practices, and the unique and constantly evolving legal and regulatory framework in which the industry must operate.

We represent numerous fintech companies and financial institutions in:

Regulatory compliance and litigation matters, including investigations and enforcement actions by federal and state authorities across the US;

Commercial disputes among counterparties; and

Consumer class actions, often based on consumer protection statutes and regulations, under both state and federal law.

Case by case, in state and federal courtrooms across the country, we have developed a comprehensive understanding of the legal arguments, tactics, and positions of opposing counsel, regulators, and law enforcement agencies. We understand that an effective legal strategy addresses more than simply the dispute at hand: it must also consider the business needs of our clients; positions and preconceptions that impact client reputations with the public, press, and regulators; and the varying intentions of litigation adversaries. We are responsive, creative problem solvers, and work closely with experts, trial consultants, and public relations professionals to maximize the likelihood that our dispute-resolution efforts and messaging will help our clients achieve their goals on their terms.

We represent clients in the full range of financial services litigation, including matters brought under federal and state banking, consumer protection, deceptive and unfair trade practices, and other trade regulation statutes, collaborating with business lawyers from the firm’s banking and financial services practices to develop and deliver coordinated advice and representation. This is one of the greatest assets we offer our clients—the long-standing personal and professional closeness of our financial industry deal lawyers, regulatory lawyers, and litigators strengthen us in serving the industry. We partner with each other and with clients to build relationships, share knowledge, develop trust, and deliver practical, efficient litigation outcomes while focusing on each client’s distinct objectives.