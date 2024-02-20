Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals

Located just steps from Hunton’s Richmond office, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit hears appeals from federal courts in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It is among the fastest-moving federal appellate courts in the country with one of the lowest rates of reversal by the US Supreme Court. Unlike other federal appellate courts, the Fourth Circuit hears oral argument in only about 11 percent of the cases before it. When oral argument is granted, the Fourth Circuit does not disclose the identities of the judges assigned to the case until the day of the argument.

As part of the firm’s nationally recognized Issues and Appeals practice, Hunton has a deep bench of Fourth Circuit advocates. Our firm has represented parties before the Fourth Circuit in hundreds of cases. Since 2010, our advocates have collectively presented oral argument in more than 60 appearances before the Fourth Circuit, including 3 en banc arguments. Our experience in the Fourth Circuit runs the gamut of legal issues, including antitrust, complex business disputes, environmental regulations, labor and employment, products liability, the First Amendment, criminal law, and constitutional challenges to state and federal statutes.

Members of our team include the former Solicitor General of West Virginia, the former Acting Solicitor General of Virginia, and several attorneys who were judicial clerks on the Fourth Circuit. As a result, Hunton advocates have experience making arguments to and framing issues for the members of the court. Hunton’s Fourth Circuit advocates also include attorneys who have argued before the US Supreme Court, which brings additional important perspective to making arguments and responding to decisions by the court of appeals.

Our lawyers participate as members of and invitees to the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference and have published articles about the Fourth Circuit in Law 360. Hunton is proud to receive frequent appointments by the Fourth Circuit as court-assigned pro bono counsel in cases involving pro se litigants in which the court seeks further insights.

If you or your business need counsel at the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, you can count on Hunton’s proven team of experienced advocates.