Glyphosate Litigation

Following a jury verdict and intense publicity surrounding the alleged carcinogenicity of glyphosate over the summer of 2018, plaintiffs’ lawyers have been filing claims that exposure to certain products causes any one of a variety of injuries. Hunton’s product liability team, ranked as a top national firm in Chambers USA (2024) and The Legal 500 (2024), is well positioned to help defend companies against glyphosate-related litigation. We also help clients proactively manage potential risk by keeping apprised of developments from watchdog groups and government agencies to minimize the likelihood of regulatory action, criminal complaints and civil lawsuits.



Hunton’s chemicals, products and hazardous materials practice understands the science behind glyphosate. This familiarity with the technical aspects of glyphosate, along with the team’s technical background in biochemistry, allows our firm to thoroughly and efficiently understand the technical aspects of cases alleging harm arising from ingestion of, or exposure to, glyphosate.



We are also well positioned to counsel clients on issues relating to labeling, advertising and the full range of questions arising out of the uncertain regulatory landscape. The global team comprises lawyers to support client projects across multiple jurisdictions, whether serving as primary outside counsel or operating in tandem with clients’ local counsel. We also work closely with in-house legal staff and with nonlawyer regulatory and technical experts to help our clients achieve optimum results.

Representative Experience