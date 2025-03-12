Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Litigation

Hunton’s product liability and mass tort litigation team, which is ranked as a top national practice in Chambers USA (2024) and The Legal 500 (2024), has extensive experience with multidistrict and complex litigation involving medical devices, pharmaceuticals and other products, including regional defense counsel responsibility in litigation involving orthopedic bone screws, latex gloves and diet drugs, and defense of other cases involving amiodarone, metoclopramide, phentermine and various orthopedic implants. We have represented product manufacturers, distributors and retailers in litigation across the country consistent with our firm’s national footprint. Our medical device product liability experience is complemented by a health care and life sciences practice that represents medical device companies in patent infringement, trademark and false advertising litigation and advises medical device companies on regulatory issues in the US and the EU.

Our product liability and mass tort litigation practice provides a broad array of clients with the advice and counsel needed to develop a business strategy to avoid litigation where appropriate, and the talent and experience required to engage and resolve litigation where necessary. Our lawyers provide critical risk assessments and advise manufacturers and retail clients on other product safety and liability issues, including regulatory compliance, product recalls, product failure events, labeling, warnings and warranties.

Our representative experience includes: