Hunton’s real estate litigation team handles disputes arising from commercial real estate transactions, land use, and commercial construction. We maintain a national practice, regularly litigating disputes in New York, California, Texas, Florida, Washington, DC, and many other major metropolitan markets.

Our team has decades of experience litigating disputes regarding the purchase and sale of commercial properties, leasing, mezzanine and mortgage debt, securitized debt, joint venture and partnership agreements, land use, construction, and environmental issues. We represent a broad range of real estate clients in litigation and arbitration, including commercial lenders, sponsors, brokers, developers, real estate investment trusts, commercial property owners, tenants, and high net worth individuals, among others. Publications such as Chambers USA and Legal 500 United States have recognized our real estate litigators for their results and client service.

We regularly advise clients in the following types of real estate disputes:

Access, development, planning and construction

Bankruptcy and related adversary proceedings

Commercial landlords and tenants (including Yellowstone injunctions)

Commercial finance

Commercial mortgage and mezzanine debt

Covenants and restrictions

Enforcement of guarantees

Environmental and regulatory compliance

Historic landmarks

Insurance

Intercreditor agreements

Joint ventures and partnerships

Judicial and non-judicial foreclosures

Land use and zoning

Loan workouts and restructurings

Ownership and boundaries

Purchase, acquisition and sale of commercial properties

Real estate receiverships

Rights of first offer and refusal

Tenders and deeds-in-lieu

UCC sales

Our team works closely with Hunton’s nationally recognized real estate practice and regularly advises clients in connection with pending transactions and other matters in efforts to resolve disputes before litigation arises. We also work with Hunton’s insurance, corporate, environmental, tax, and bankruptcy specialists in connection with workouts, restructurings, and other negotiated transactions.