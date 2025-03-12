Silica Litigation

Hunton’s product liability and mass tort litigation team, which is ranked as a top national practice in Chambers USA (2024) and The Legal 500 (2024), has extensive experience defending toxic tort cases involving products liability, premises liability and wrongful death claims for alleged exposure to crystalline silica. We serve as national coordinating counsel and lead trial counsel for numerous nationally known companies in product liability and other tort litigation involving alleged silica exposure. We also advise major corporate clients in all aspects of product development and manufacturing, workplace exposure, environmental regulation and risk mitigation associated with crystalline silica, including advice regarding OSHA and MSHA compliance and best practices for SDSs, warnings and exposure prevention.

Our representative silica experience includes: