Hunton is proud to be one of the top, fully integrated and multidisciplinary legal platforms in the US for advising companies in the mortgage and financial services industry on transactional matters. We are—and have been for decades—at the forefront of advising mortgage companies and other financial services entities on mergers and acquisitions.

The collective experience of our mortgage industry M&A lawyers enables us to address the needs of mortgage companies on a holistic basis. We help senior business leaders negotiate the increasingly complex M&A path, from initial structuring and negotiation of term sheets or letters of intent, through due diligence and document negotiation, to completion of the project and post-closing integration. And we collaborate across the firm with our top-tier warehouse financing, MSR/loan transfer, and securitization colleagues.

Our depth of industry-specific knowledge and experience provides a seamless and efficient process for clients. This is bolstered by our labor and employment, ERISA, intellectual property, tax, real estate, privacy and information security, HSR, and other regulatory and licensing colleagues with transactions experience in and around the mortgage industry to provide turnkey experiences for clients.

We pride ourselves on our institutional relationships with longstanding clients. We have worked with many of our clients for years (and in some cases, decades) as tactical advisors in executing on their strategic mortgage industry acquisition and divestiture programs. Our team also provides guidance to newcomers to M&A activity on both the sell side and buy side. All clients benefit from our broad experience and intimate knowledge of this distinct market.

Our overall approach to mortgage industry M&A transactions focuses on: responsiveness to clients; seamless integration with client business and legal teams; creative, practical solutions; commonsense approaches; and, most important, completing transactions consistent with our clients’ strategic goals.