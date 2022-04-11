Regional Breadth

Adding to Hunton's long-standing involvement with the largest and most complex oil and gas projects worldwide, the firm’s Middle East presence enhances our service platform and enables us to better assist clients with projects and assignments in Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE)—including Abu Dhabi—Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq (including Kurdistan), Yemen, Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan and Libya.

In addition to our core team of lawyers serving the Middle East, we have the capacity to serve clients using knowledgeable consultants and in-country law firms within the region. These combined capabilities support our cultural awareness and tradition of respectful business practices, reflecting our understanding of the nuances of local laws and customs.

Our Middle East practice group is further supported by a former general counsel of an Abu Dhabi-based international oil and gas company.

Our clients include national and international energy companies (the majors as well as large and small independents); refiners and petrochemical companies; oilfield service companies, project developers; utilities; and government authorities.

Focused Strengths

Hunton's recognized sector prominence is enhanced by the strengths of our Middle East team, who offer clients:

Decades of energy industry experience, and over 40 years on Middle East assignments;

Extensive connections with international oil and gas exploration and production industry participants; and

Full capabilities in English Law, US Law, UAE Law and other local laws.

Core Capabilities

Team members have extensive capabilities to handle:

Mergers & Acquisitions

Upstream & Midstream Energy

LNG

Renewable Energy

Infrastructure

Project Finance

Compliance

Technology

We advise companies, financial advisors and investors on both the sell side and the buy side of numerous complex M&A transactions. Whether an acquisition involves a single asset or an entire integrated oil and gas company, our firm offers complete and strategic representation. Our lawyers assist in all phases of the acquisitions process including deal structuring, negotiating transaction documents and due diligence. Our recent experience includes acquisitions involving high profile companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

M&A Experience Highlights

Acquisition of an infrastructure company with assets in the UAE and Qatar;

Acquisition of an Egyptian infrastructure company;

Acquisition of a group of Middle East engineering and construction entities;

Sale of a subsidiary with exploration assets in Yemen;

Acquisition by a UK oil and gas services company of a Dubai LLC, Abu Dhabi LLC and Freezone company;

A bidder in relation to the proposed acquisition of a UAE based oilfield services company; and

A UAE based oilfield services company on an aborted takeover bid for a European listed target.

Upstream & Midstream Energy

We counsel on both the investment and the industry side of sophisticated oil and gas transactions in the Middle East, during development as well as the operational phases of projects. We advise on host country requirements concerning direct investment and local content and provide guidance on the applicable local laws and regulatory environment. Our advice includes negotiating and drafting the full range of upstream, midstream and downstream agreements including concessions and production sharing agreements, seismic licenses, drilling contracts, joint operating agreements, farm-out agreements, and natural gas and crude oil sales agreements.

Upstream/Midstream Experience Highlights

An oil development and production service contract in Iraq;

Bid advice for EGPC and Ganope exploration and production licensing rounds in Egypt;

Agreements in connection with the expiry of the main Abu Dhabi onshore oil concession;

A joint operating agreement for the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone;

A production sharing agreement for the North Gas Field, Qatar; and

An oil shale production sharing agreement in Jordan.

LNG

Our team benefits from experience in every phase of the LNG chain from initial gas production, gathering and processing to liquefaction, shipment, regasification, storage, transportation and marketing. We have provided counsel on various aspects of the LNG import and regasification terminals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Egypt and Kuwait.

LNG Experience Highlights