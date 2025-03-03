Companies face unprecedented operational, physical and cyber security challenges that blur the lines between their internal security and US homeland security, while addressing new legal requirements associated with evolving national security laws and regulations. Hunton’s National Security Practice, in conjunction with its Cyber and Physical Security Task Force, helps clients to achieve their security goals, satisfy national security requirements, and work with the government to protect corporate and homeland security. Our lawyers have broad government experience at senior levels and personal insight into agency decision making and congressional action. We help clients from a wide range of industries navigate complex national security processes in the executive branch and Congress.

National Security Practice

Security-Related Compliance and Law Enforcement: Our lawyers help companies comply with security standards such as North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards, the TSA’s Pipeline Security Directives, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) security standards, and other security regulations and guidance across federal agencies, state public utility commissions and state attorneys general. We advise on compliance with all federal and state information security requirements. We also assist companies with a wide range of compliance issues relating to national security and law enforcement authorities, including the Patriot Act, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Amendments Act and other federal statutes.

Supply Chain Security: Supply chain vulnerabilities have emerged as a major security concern within both the public and private sectors. We work with clients to develop supply chain security protocols within their procurement process. We also assist clients complying with growing supply chain security laws such as Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, and Department of Commerce Information and Communications Technology and Services regulations.

Cyber and Physical Security Task Force

The Cyber and Physical Security Task Force combines talent from across Hunton to provide clients with multidisciplinary assistance addressing legal, policy and reputational risks associated with physical and cyber threats to business operations and mission-critical information assets. Leveraging the firm’s industry-leading Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice and more than a dozen other leading practice groups, this firmwide task force assists clients in areas such as: