With offices throughout the United States—in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Richmond, San Francisco and Washington, DC—Hunton is well-positioned to provide clients in North America with legal counseling on a broad range of issues.

Our strategic focus on energy, retail and consumer products, financial services, and real estate investment and finance enables us to offer clients an in-depth perspective in these sectors.

Many of our practices are recognized as best in class by industry publications such as Chambers and Legal 500. In 2023, 132 of our lawyers were individually ranked in Chambers USA, and 56 of our practice areas distinguished themselves at the state level. Nationwide, 19 practice areas were recognized, with eight practice areas receiving Band 1 rankings.

The firm is an AmLaw 100 firm with a full service reputation in the areas of litigation, corporate and regulatory law.