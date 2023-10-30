Commercial Contracting and Contract Lifecycle Management

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP provides the full range of commercial contracting and sourcing support associated with the procurement function of clients in a range of industries, including consumer products and services, big box retail, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, energy, technology and media, among others. Our clients range from smaller businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

Our attorneys also have designed and executed programs to improve efficiencies relating to general contracting by designing and implementing programs to automate the contract review process and eliminate unnecessary in-house or outside counsel legal review.

Customized Level of Sourcing Support

Our attorneys provide a level of sourcing support customized to our clients’ needs. We frequently assist in the negotiation and preparation of a wide range of contracts with various vendors on an as-needed basis. We also provide expanded services, including assisting clients in developing standardized agreements, developing training materials customized to our clients’ strategies and corporate goals, and providing in-person and online training for client sourcing and procurement personnel.

Our sourcing support practice is able to draw on the breadth of experience of our global network of lawyers for certain more focused matters that may arise in sourcing and procurement contracts, such as privacy, data protection, tax, employment, benefits, SEC disclosure and export issues.

Our depth of experience in this area allows us to deliver our services effectively and efficiently. Our senior lawyers have constructed streamlined contract review and negotiation processes for many clients, supervising more junior lawyers who have exceptional transactional experience. Our extensive library of forms and “best practices” allows our service teams to quickly address issues without reinventing the wheel. We offer a variety of project management and reporting tools, including customized online “workrooms,” to assist our clients in managing workflows. We have developed effective, ongoing reporting methods that allow in-house personnel to assess the status of projects for which we have been engaged. Finally, we understand outsourced procurement processes and can work effectively with clients and their vendors to implement third-party sourcing solutions and quickly achieve savings goals.

Full Life-Cycle Sourcing Support Services

Our team supports the full life cycle of contracting operations, from forms development, contract counseling and negotiation, training, vendor management and dispute resolution.

Standardized Agreements. Standardized agreements that we have assisted clients in developing include forms for requests for information and requests for proposals, master services agreements, system implementation agreements, consulting services, reseller agreements, form statements of work, software license and support agreements, service level agreements, software as a service (cloud computing) agreements, materials purchasing agreements, consumer research agreements, marketing services agreements, confidentiality agreements, other commercial agreements, purchase orders, and terms and conditions for product sales and services. We also advise on related electronic commerce issues, such as digital signatures and electronic data interchange arrangements.

Contract Counseling. We provide day-to-day contract counseling on a variety of contract-related questions, ranging from general issues of procurement policy and practice to intricate problems of project development, management and finance. We provide counseling with respect to UCC matters and issues such as warranties, indemnities, confidentiality, intellectual property and electronic commerce. This counseling includes advice regarding the legal implications of the business terms contemplated by the client in various transactions.

Training. We have produced training materials and provided in-person training to clients’ sourcing and procurement personnel on topics including corporate affairs, marketing agreements, music, sports, reality TV and other event sponsorship arrangements, purchasing agreements, consumer research agreements, supply chain agreements, software licensing and software maintenance and support agreements, and master services agreements.

Vendor Management. We understand that arriving at an appropriate contract is only the beginning of the vendor relationship. Vendors often deploy sophisticated contract management teams to take full advantage of contract terms. To balance these teams, we assist our clients in structuring governance regimes and vendor/contract management programs, as well as counseling on the day-to-day management of individual agreements.

Dispute Resolution. We assist our clients in dispute resolution, focusing on negotiated dispute resolution without resort to litigation whenever possible. Where litigation is unavoidable, we provide subject matter support to our litigation teams as appropriate to the situation.

Contract Negotiation and Preparation

In addition to contract counseling support, we also assist clients in complex contract negotiations, often taking on the lead role. Our role often entails reviewing and/or drafting relevant documents, issue-spotting, working with our clients’ relevant business, technical and legal contacts to address issues, managing communications with the vendors, leading in-person or telephone negotiations, providing document management support (including reviewing vendor drafts, revising documents and maintaining version control). We have assisted in the negotiation of a wide range of commercial contracting agreements, including technology procurement and licensing, system implementation agreements, data access and management agreements (including cloud computing and health information exchange agreements), and marketing and sponsorship agreements.